Share · View all patches · Build 10464551 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 19:52:16 UTC by Wendy

-Added a New audio Track to accompany the Lair area

-Refined the Chambers Audio Track

-Tweaked a few lines for the randomly generated thought process

-Added 40 new lines to the randomly generated thought process to now total 2040 potential lines of text

-Added to the Aesthetics of the Maze of Contemplation

-Changed the pitch of the Ashes Audio Track that accompanies the Ashes area