Battlerace - Update #4.9.3

Hey everyone!

We are releasing update #4.9.3, where we focused on improving, fixing and adding a few things.

General

Added preview of daily missions in the UI

Added 4 new skins for operators

Added 4 new weapon skins

Fixed freezing of shootgun animation

Fixed bug with inability to jump at low frame rate

Fixed the counting of team member kills

Improved ammunition quantity

Improved lighting in some parts of maps

UI

We added a quick preview of the daily missions in the UI, it looks like this:



Weapons

When the player was reloading the M8879 and wanted to fire a quick shot before the weapon was fully charged the reload animation would freeze and stay that way until the player pressed the button responsible for the shot again, this update provides a fix for this bug and it is currently possible to fire before this weapon is fully charged

Also in this update, we are adding new 4 weapon skins:



In most weapons we have improved the amount of ammunition available in the weapon's magazine and in the player's inventory, it currently looks like this (before: magazine/equipment -> after: magazine/equipment): SCAR-H: 35/105 -> 32/160 M&P 15-22: 35/105 -> 35/175 MP5: 35/105 -> 30/180 M8879: 5/15 -> 5/30 Barrett MK 22 ASR: 10/40 -> 8/40 UZI: 35/105 -> 28/168 LR-300 PBR: 32/96 -> 28/168 B&T APC9: 30/90 -> 30/180 Glock 17: 16/48 -> 16/32 Spas 12: 5/20 -> 5/25 UMP-45: 32/96 -> 26/156 Sawn-off: 2/12 -> 2/18 Bullpup .50 BMG: 5/20 -> 5/30 AK-47: 35/105 -> 28/168 AWM: 7/28 -> 7/35



Scoreboard

We have fixed a bug that allowed score and number of kills to be added after killing a team member, currently when we kill a team member no points will be added.

Operators

We have added 4 new operator skins, they look like this:



