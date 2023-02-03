Battlerace - Update #4.9.3

Hey everyone!
We are releasing update #4.9.3, where we focused on improving, fixing and adding a few things.
Update #4.9.3
General
-
Added preview of daily missions in the UI
-
Added 4 new skins for operators
-
Added 4 new weapon skins
-
Fixed freezing of shootgun animation
-
Fixed bug with inability to jump at low frame rate
-
Fixed the counting of team member kills
-
Improved ammunition quantity
-
Improved lighting in some parts of maps
UI
We added a quick preview of the daily missions in the UI, it looks like this:
Weapons
-
When the player was reloading the M8879 and wanted to fire a quick shot before the weapon was fully charged the reload animation would freeze and stay that way until the player pressed the button responsible for the shot again, this update provides a fix for this bug and it is currently possible to fire before this weapon is fully charged
-
Also in this update, we are adding new 4 weapon skins:
-
In most weapons we have improved the amount of ammunition available in the weapon's magazine and in the player's inventory, it currently looks like this (before: magazine/equipment -> after: magazine/equipment):
- SCAR-H: 35/105 -> 32/160
- M&P 15-22: 35/105 -> 35/175
- MP5: 35/105 -> 30/180
- M8879: 5/15 -> 5/30
- Barrett MK 22 ASR: 10/40 -> 8/40
- UZI: 35/105 -> 28/168
- LR-300 PBR: 32/96 -> 28/168
- B&T APC9: 30/90 -> 30/180
- Glock 17: 16/48 -> 16/32
- Spas 12: 5/20 -> 5/25
- UMP-45: 32/96 -> 26/156
- Sawn-off: 2/12 -> 2/18
- Bullpup .50 BMG: 5/20 -> 5/30
- AK-47: 35/105 -> 28/168
- AWM: 7/28 -> 7/35
Scoreboard
We have fixed a bug that allowed score and number of kills to be added after killing a team member, currently when we kill a team member no points will be added.
Operators
We have added 4 new operator skins, they look like this:
Thank you,
TieDeveloper
Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@tiedeveloper
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper
Changed files in this update