Miners and Machines update for 2 February 2023

Minor update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!
Based on your feedback and our additional testing, we've rolled out a minor update to optimize gameplay. Upgrade prices have been changed.
Machine specifications have been changed in a few other places.

Have a nice day!

