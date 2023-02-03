GARDEN IN! - Patch 1.0.4

Thank you for your patience, we are aware that there are still some issues in the game and we are working on fixing them.

Besides bug fixing, In this patch, we focused on decreasing the maintenance that plants require.

Updates:

Increased time between parasite infections and increased the amount of time each soil can hold water.

Adult plants now require significantly less water and are less vulnerable to parasites.

Game can now disable audio when it loses focus, It can be set in the Audio Setting Menu.

Increased the maximum number of plants that can be planted in each room at the same time.

Bug Fixed:

Resolved an issue where achievements and room researches would unlock under the wrong conditions.

Resolved an issue in the herbarium where the parents of a plant were notcorrectly displayed.

Fixed missing vase entry from rewards.

Resolved an issue where plant growth was not counted towards progression under certain circumstances.

Player can now no longer open trophy and herbarium during tutorials.

Misc: