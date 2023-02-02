 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 2 February 2023

Bug Removal Patch

Build 10464298 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Regular versions of cards are now added to the codex after finding their upgraded variant.

  • Getting damaged by spikes now grants spike immunity for 0.75 seconds.

  • Nails (level up things) are now lighter and take less time to pull out.

  • Jump Rope can no longer be cheesed with Barrels and Stools, probably.

  • Players are now fully healed at the start of a run.

  • Added Repair Stations to Pit Stops.

  • Added a "Drop All Items" button to the pause menu as a plaster on the corrupted client inventory issue.

  • Fall damage is now client authoritative. (Clients should no longer randomly take fall damage for jumping.)

  • Flamethrower turrets are now visible to client players.

  • Fixed Pounce warping client players to root coordinates when used.

  • Improved Jump Rope replication.

  • Fixed client player's positional audio breaking after changing class in the Hub.

  • Fixed client players not getting sent to the starting room of the next floor when going through a Choice Hole deeper in the Pit.

  • Offscreen indicators for players in the Pocket are now hidden.

  • Improved player ghost spectate info HUD text clarity.

  • Fixed player ghosts spawning as elites.

  • Fixed Seals persisting after death.

  • Fixed Jump Pads affecting grabbed objects/characters.

  • Fixed Signs not blocking objects.

(Thanks to Zigerik & Theodore for help with finding issues!)

