Bug Removal Patch

Regular versions of cards are now added to the codex after finding their upgraded variant.

Getting damaged by spikes now grants spike immunity for 0.75 seconds.

Nails (level up things) are now lighter and take less time to pull out.

Jump Rope can no longer be cheesed with Barrels and Stools, probably.

Players are now fully healed at the start of a run.

Added Repair Stations to Pit Stops.

Added a "Drop All Items" button to the pause menu as a plaster on the corrupted client inventory issue.

Fall damage is now client authoritative. (Clients should no longer randomly take fall damage for jumping.)

Flamethrower turrets are now visible to client players.

Fixed Pounce warping client players to root coordinates when used.

Improved Jump Rope replication.

Fixed client player's positional audio breaking after changing class in the Hub.

Fixed client players not getting sent to the starting room of the next floor when going through a Choice Hole deeper in the Pit.

Offscreen indicators for players in the Pocket are now hidden.

Improved player ghost spectate info HUD text clarity.

Fixed player ghosts spawning as elites.

Fixed Seals persisting after death.

Fixed Jump Pads affecting grabbed objects/characters.