Markerboard Jungle: Frogs update for 2 February 2023

February 2nd Update (Groundhog Day)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.00.14.2023.02.02a

This update brings the following changes:

  • Logging River board added
  • Animated tongue attack
  • Green mouse cursor art
  • Stronger jumping from uneven ground
  • Floating frog and other bug fixes

