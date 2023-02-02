February 2nd Update (Groundhog Day)

v.1.00.14.2023.02.02a
This update brings the following changes:
- Logging River board added
- Animated tongue attack
- Green mouse cursor art
- Stronger jumping from uneven ground
- Floating frog and other bug fixes
