Fixed an issue where satellites, at the end of the turn, could draw cards before the hand is discarded. This would make it so that the cards are discarded before you have a chance to play them.
Heat Death update for 2 February 2023
small fix: Card draw on satellites
Patchnotes via Steam Community
