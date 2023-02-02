 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 2 February 2023

small fix: Card draw on satellites

Share · View all patches · Build 10464202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where satellites, at the end of the turn, could draw cards before the hand is discarded. This would make it so that the cards are discarded before you have a chance to play them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678321
  • Loading history…
Depot 1678322
  • Loading history…
