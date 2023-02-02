 Skip to content

Voice of Chernobyl update for 2 February 2023

V0.1.9 release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everyone, and happy (late) new years and I worked on all January to work on this version, it contains a lot of features which changes gameplay and the fun.
I also made a devlog [ ] which includes me testing the version with some staff and the development of the version, anyways heres what I added!

Survival

  • You can cut trees with a Hatchet or with a Chainsaw
  • Added weather; Fog, Rain, Thunderstorm and Blizzard (which all of these give side effects when playing)
  • Added "Survival Kit"s when respawning you can spawn with a "Survival Kit" which gives you a character with some starter equipment to help out in the harsh freezing cold
  • Added vehicles; Military JEEP, Pick-up Truck, Van, Tractor and Police UAZ
  • Added interactable icons when looking at items or on vehicles
  • Added new items; 357 Magnum, Raw/Cooked Meat, Cooked Noodles, Sandwich, Chainsaw, ect
  • Wolfs can have different fur colours, watch out since they might camouflage
  • All animal textures have higher quality
  • Added some missing ladder hitboxes to several places
  • The night looks awesome now
  • When temperature is low your screen will freeze to indicate how cold you are
  • Pause menu/Inventory can now be opened with "I" and "TAB"

Gameplay

  • Bullets have different impacts if far
  • Added new map "Claustrophobia"; Play on a very small in doors map which can cause a lot of havoc
  • Added genders; You can either play as a male or as a female
  • Added two new guns; Mosin Nagant and Wesson Model 19 (in Survival as well)
  • Added proning (make good use of it!)
  • Hitting an enemy with melee in the head can now cause very critical hits
  • Buffed all shotgun ranges
  • Nerfed all shotgun damages
  • Pain and Death sounds change the fall off on how loud it is, EXAMPLE: If it is a painful scream more people will be able to hear it from far, but if it a weak scream not so much people will hear it
  • Changed the voicechat; won't garble as much, dead people can still talk (but only at where they died at)

General

  • Added textured nose shadow to the characters texture, so when hiding in shadows you can still see the nose no matter what
  • Translated all weapon descriptions
  • The default "Green Reticle" cross hair is smaller
  • Added normal maps to shirts and pants so they look better
  • Added new cosmetics: White Sweater, Closed Coats (grey, brown, green camo, white camo)
  • Fixed some jackets being sometimes deformed
  • Remade the AK-47; new animations, models and sounds
  • Added more achievements to the game, have fun!

Bugs

  • Fixed beard colours not working
  • Fixed an issue where reloading shotguns, its sounds would be played twice
  • Fixed an issue where gore wouldn't show to all clients
  • Fixed some cosmetics (that showed skin) having a weird shade
  • Fixed an issue where in Survival, when injecting drugs the breathing sound wouldn't go away

I might have forgot some because I have literally stayed up till 3 AM to work on the game only feeding on monsters and redbulls

