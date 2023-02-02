V0.1.9 release

Hello to everyone, and happy (late) new years and I worked on all January to work on this version, it contains a lot of features which changes gameplay and the fun.

I also made a devlog [ ] which includes me testing the version with some staff and the development of the version, anyways heres what I added!

Survival

You can cut trees with a Hatchet or with a Chainsaw

Added weather; Fog, Rain, Thunderstorm and Blizzard (which all of these give side effects when playing)

Added "Survival Kit"s when respawning you can spawn with a "Survival Kit" which gives you a character with some starter equipment to help out in the harsh freezing cold

Added vehicles; Military JEEP, Pick-up Truck, Van, Tractor and Police UAZ

Added interactable icons when looking at items or on vehicles

Added new items; 357 Magnum, Raw/Cooked Meat, Cooked Noodles, Sandwich, Chainsaw, ect

Wolfs can have different fur colours, watch out since they might camouflage

All animal textures have higher quality

Added some missing ladder hitboxes to several places

The night looks awesome now

When temperature is low your screen will freeze to indicate how cold you are

Pause menu/Inventory can now be opened with "I" and "TAB"

Gameplay

Bullets have different impacts if far

Added new map "Claustrophobia"; Play on a very small in doors map which can cause a lot of havoc

Added genders; You can either play as a male or as a female

Added two new guns; Mosin Nagant and Wesson Model 19 (in Survival as well)

Added proning (make good use of it!)

Hitting an enemy with melee in the head can now cause very critical hits

Buffed all shotgun ranges

Nerfed all shotgun damages

Pain and Death sounds change the fall off on how loud it is, EXAMPLE: If it is a painful scream more people will be able to hear it from far, but if it a weak scream not so much people will hear it

Changed the voicechat; won't garble as much, dead people can still talk (but only at where they died at)

General

Added textured nose shadow to the characters texture, so when hiding in shadows you can still see the nose no matter what

Translated all weapon descriptions

The default "Green Reticle" cross hair is smaller

Added normal maps to shirts and pants so they look better

Added new cosmetics: White Sweater, Closed Coats (grey, brown, green camo, white camo)

Fixed some jackets being sometimes deformed

Remade the AK-47; new animations, models and sounds

Added more achievements to the game, have fun!

Bugs

Fixed beard colours not working

Fixed an issue where reloading shotguns, its sounds would be played twice

Fixed an issue where gore wouldn't show to all clients

Fixed some cosmetics (that showed skin) having a weird shade

Fixed an issue where in Survival, when injecting drugs the breathing sound wouldn't go away

I might have forgot some because I have literally stayed up till 3 AM to work on the game only feeding on monsters and redbulls