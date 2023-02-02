The Farming QOL update

This first "Quality of Life" update is focused on farming with a set of features to make fields management easier and more time efficient.

It notably allows to create fields of custom dimensions which also ignore map borders and river tiles.



Fields now include cosmetic fences like pastures, and reflect their productivity visually with empty tiles.

Dynamic dimensions

No more placing 8x8 fields one by one and headache to figure out the most efficient way to manage river banks and map borders: fields can now be placed in a single drag & drop click and will ignore invalid tiles.

You can now create fields overlapping with a river or the map borders and it will automatically fill the valid space, making full use of it.

Fields can be moved or resized, and compatible fields can be merged with the annex tool (provided the result of the merge forms a rectangle, so they must be adjacent and sharing an edge).

Converting and recycling fields

It is now also possible to convert fields to different resource types, saving you the hassle of destroying an recreating it and the cost in tools to do so. You also recover some of the seeds of the previous resource type.

Livestock pastures can also be converted for free between animal producing and wool producing (for the relevant animals)

Farm upgrades

Production Skill points no longer increase efficiency of farms, requiring to readjust fields for every farm every time a change is made. Instead, production skill points only boost productivity of the fields, not changing the amount of fields per farm.

Level 4 farm upgrade now boosts productivity instead of efficiency in the same way, meaning after lvl 3 the amount of fields per farm becomes constant and will no longer require re assignments.

Other

This update contains other various minor QOL features that are detailed in the full changelogs below, including the ability to place multiple buildings at once (ground storages or houses), a new annex menu, seeing the parent building max workforce usage while placing annexes, various fixes about the Casus-belli past update, some balancing changes and more.

_

The Farming QOL update

v0.6.2

Desert type spawns now have higher odds of a starting mineral resource as well + bigger food sources

increased valley size of Desert climate

buffed truffles resource: unlocked production skills, increased natural sources production, wealth 0.15, increased quality

added "unload all" button for formation inventory

added "taxable income" details to government budget for treaty money transfers

"war reparations" treaty now has punishment breaking clauses for both parties

allow swapping resource type of fields and pastures

adding summary of upgrade comparison to the building upgrade button

wool and meat pastures can be swapped as free upgrades

Meat and Wool no longer requires an initial production skill to unlock

increased space efficiency of chickens and rabbits

allow fields placement over invalid tiles (to make full use of river banks and map edges)

made skillpoints in agricultural production improve only productivity instead of efficiency

lvl4 farms and lvl4 cattle farms increase productivity instead of efficiency

implemented separate productivity stat for buildings

new annex building menu displaying more informations and options for annexes

visual feedback of productivity and fertility of fields

Display parent building max workforce usage when placing annexes (ex fields of a farm) to know when enough are placed.

optimized display of auto-fenced buildings

recycling fields gives back portions of invested seeds as well

annex tool allows merging compatible fields together

making fields and pastures dimensions dynamic

allow some building types to be built multiple at once with one mouse drag

adding more logs to diagnose server issue with building auto-placement

fixed "patrol" order not showing up unless formation is on the same territory

fixed issues with war resolution treaties not properly triggering and remaining 'war pending' even after the war ended

fixed white peace treaty still triggering on top of other war resolution treaties for main belligerents

fixed issue with price market study increasing the influence of richest population classes for rare resources

fixed bug where player can't settle or move when starting out, showing 0 expansion points.

fixed networking problem of receiving data update while its loading

fixed Server auto-wipe happening at 0;00 instead of target hour

fixed issues with server buildings auto-placement

fixed new server battle crash

fixed multiple bugs with patrols not triggering properly.

fixed Partisan rebellions count towards war morale

fixed war declaration not auto-expulsing enemies that were trespassing

fixed Defeating an enemy combatant in a war sends any troops you had on them to a random friendly city despite the game giving you a "war passage" treaty

