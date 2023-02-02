Localization and other major updates!

Hello Whoopers!

We are finally ready to showcase our next major update (version 2.1.0) that we have been working on for the past month!

We've taken notes from the reviews, forums and discord. From that we've prioritized what we think will make the game better for most players, and then.. we did it! Here's a list of what we've done:

⭐Localization support!

Yes, we have finally added support for more languages, so our non-english speaking friends can enjoy Sir Whoopass as well. Currently supported languages are:

English

German

French

Spanish

Brazillian-Portugese

Simplified Chinese

Please let us know if any of your native speakers has a more proper translation for any part or aspect of our game; we'd love to improve further upon its appearance so all of you can enjoy it the fullest :)

⭐Redesign of the dodge attack!

We noticed that many of you didn't use the dodge mechanic as often as we anticipated and took the opportunity to redesign it. It has always been intended as an offensive action, and not a defensive action as it often is in other games.

Think of it more as a dash attack than a dodge. We enhanced it's appearance and tweaked the impact of it. We also added a specific enemy, Orc Commander, that only can be defeated by using the attack to give some more variation in the combat system. Happy dashing!

⭐New flying mini-game

Weehoooo! The Coming Soon™ feature in the Overworld has now finally come! Scattered around the landscape are some golden ruins that contains a golden pipe. These pipes leads the player to a new area where you can fly around and collect loot, as well as being knocked down by annoying enemies. Just the way you like it!

Be sure to make your way all up to the top to collect some new highly appreciated loot. There are six dungeons of this kind in the landscape and all are randomly generated to give you players each an unique puzzle to solve.

⭐New end-game boss fight

Be ware of the dragon*!

Eggs? Zapp? Spoink? What?

The Immortal finally decides to release the dragon in a more controlled environment to defeat Sir Whoopass, once and for all!

This has been a long requested feature; we've seen that many of you that have finished the game have been dissatisfied with the ending, and felt that there should be a final boss in the game. Now there is, hope you enjoy!

How will it eventually end though? Fire it up and find out!

⭐New features

UI scale (choose between 80% - 120%)

HoverCraft can now honk

2 new achievements

⭐Improvements

Steam Deck improvements!

Tooltips have been improved to be much more noticeable. We've been watching your playthroughs on Twitch and seen that some players sometimes miss the tooltips when they are engrossed in combat or other action. Hopefully that will happen a lot less now.

Whoopass attack UI has been revamped. We've added a new HUD element for the whoopass attack, located right below the health bar.

Quest UI has been improved, now you'll get better feedback when a subquest is completed.

Puzzles in Overworld have been improved, now each of the sliding puzzles have a unique image.

More cheese!

Leveling curve adjustment we noticed many players reached max level a bit too quick, so we've adjusted it slightly.

The Bard in Jolly Barrel Inn is now a bit more fun :)

Removed the slow-motion cutscene that would sometimes play when killing the last enemy in an encounter

Throwables can now be thrown a bit further

Added reminders to use dodge and throwables if the player forgets to use them

New sounds for some enemies

New effects and tweaked animations for dodge and throw to make the combat more fluid

Improved dodge and block tutorials

⭐Bug fixes

Fixed crosshair sometimes coming back after being disabled

Fixed an issue where players sometimes couldn't close the end game stats screen in sewer level

Fixed an issue where a cheese in Ancient Ruins of Moldy Ceiling could not be collected

Fixed an issue where an encounter in Cave of Stuffed Pantrys not could be defeated

That's All Folks!

Have Fun!

/Team Atomic Elbow

* Wyvern.