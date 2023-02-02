Towers, Turrets, Turtles, Tutorials

Hi everyone, time for another update
The big one here is we reworked the tutorial, It's now split into two parts:
- what you probably know if you've played a tower defence before
- what Towers, Turrets, Turtles does differently.
it does this with a really neat objective system, alongside our older dialogue and image popup systems.
the achievement for beating the tutorial is now achieved by beating the second tutorial, as is the highscores.
Changes
- Turbo mode no longer gives more gold and increases turret costs, but instead reduces gold income.
- Turrets still shoot faster, and you still start with more lives.
- triple turbo is now the default mode
- rebalanced entire game, fire rate upgrades should be stronger overall, and upgrading turrets is always worth the money.
- turtle turrets are now (ironically) the best turrets to rush out.
- added noises to the Gnome peas
- what do you mean you've never seen the gnome peas?
Fixes
- fixed bug where turbo mode would spawn infinite copies of the final waves.
- fixed bug where final wave on single turbo would not display correctly
Changed files in this update