Towers, Turrets, Turtles, Tutorials

Hi everyone, time for another update

The big one here is we reworked the tutorial, It's now split into two parts:

what you probably know if you've played a tower defence before

what Towers, Turrets, Turtles does differently.

it does this with a really neat objective system, alongside our older dialogue and image popup systems.

the achievement for beating the tutorial is now achieved by beating the second tutorial, as is the highscores.

Changes

Turbo mode no longer gives more gold and increases turret costs, but instead reduces gold income.

Turrets still shoot faster, and you still start with more lives.

triple turbo is now the default mode

rebalanced entire game, fire rate upgrades should be stronger overall, and upgrading turrets is always worth the money.

turtle turrets are now (ironically) the best turrets to rush out.

added noises to the Gnome peas

what do you mean you've never seen the gnome peas?

Fixes