 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Towers, Turrets, Turtles update for 2 February 2023

Towers, Turrets, Turtles, Tutorials

Share · View all patches · Build 10464036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, time for another update
The big one here is we reworked the tutorial, It's now split into two parts:

  • what you probably know if you've played a tower defence before
  • what Towers, Turrets, Turtles does differently.

it does this with a really neat objective system, alongside our older dialogue and image popup systems.

the achievement for beating the tutorial is now achieved by beating the second tutorial, as is the highscores.

Changes

  • Turbo mode no longer gives more gold and increases turret costs, but instead reduces gold income.
  • Turrets still shoot faster, and you still start with more lives.
  • triple turbo is now the default mode
  • rebalanced entire game, fire rate upgrades should be stronger overall, and upgrading turrets is always worth the money.
  • turtle turrets are now (ironically) the best turrets to rush out.
  • added noises to the Gnome peas
  • what do you mean you've never seen the gnome peas?

Fixes

  • fixed bug where turbo mode would spawn infinite copies of the final waves.
  • fixed bug where final wave on single turbo would not display correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2223641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link