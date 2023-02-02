1.0.2 Minor Patch

Fixes for the following reported issues:
- Inversion is ignored in First Person mode but the sensitivity is working as intended.
- Invert Mouse and Mouse Sensitivity being ignored in game? The default mouse sensitivity is way too high
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes for the following reported issues:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update