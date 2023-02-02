 Skip to content

Imposters update for 2 February 2023

1.0.2 Minor Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes for the following reported issues:

  • Inversion is ignored in First Person mode but the sensitivity is working as intended.
  • Invert Mouse and Mouse Sensitivity being ignored in game? The default mouse sensitivity is way too high

