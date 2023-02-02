Games From Quebec Steam Sale - 60% off from Feburary 2-6!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

❄️ Games from Quebec Sale

Hiló Vikings! In case you didn't know, our studio is proudly located in Montreal, Canada! That means from February 2-6th, we'll be participating in the Games From Quebec Steam sale - with Tribes of Midgard at 60% off (our biggest discount to date)!

You can check out over 170 great games, made by incredible studios in our province. Be sure to check them all out! 😄

📖 Game Guides

In case you (or someone you know!) has picked up Tribes of Midgard for the first time, we highly recommend not only spending some time in our Discord, but to check out some guides relating to the game:

You can also visit our official Wiki here!

💙 Join our Community

Join our Discord here! You can find players to group up with (by using the Looking for Group channels), get help on any issues or game questions you have, and share your favorite screenshots and clips.

It's also a great place to submit any feedback directly to our team via the #suggest-an-idea channel!

🎥 Upcoming Stream

Tomorrow, February 3rd at 3:00pm EST, join us over on our Twitch channel for a community stream! We'll be playing through Survival Mode, answering your questions, and dropping some SHiFT Codes!

Lastly, be sure to read our latest update notes for the Witch Saga here.

Let us know if you have any questions in the comments, we'll be hanging around!

Seil seil (that's goodbye in High Midgardian),

The Norsfell team

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/tribesofmidgard

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tribesofmidgard

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tribesofmidgard

Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/tribesofmidgard

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/tribesofmidgard

Forum: https://forums.tribesofmidgard.com/

Website: https://www.tribesofmidgard.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TribesofMidgard

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tribesofmidgard