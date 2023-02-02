BUG The dead NPCs are in the box, all of them are 0 years and 0 years old
BUG After our soldiers died, the weapons and equipment were not recovered correctly
Randomly add some durability (0~60 days) to the hive, and stagger the maintenance timing of the hive
BUG Pyramid cannot be sacrificed to close
领地：种田与征战 update for 2 February 2023
2-3 bug fix
BUG The dead NPCs are in the box, all of them are 0 years and 0 years old
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update