 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

领地：种田与征战 update for 2 February 2023

2-3 bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10463954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG The dead NPCs are in the box, all of them are 0 years and 0 years old
BUG After our soldiers died, the weapons and equipment were not recovered correctly
Randomly add some durability (0~60 days) to the hive, and stagger the maintenance timing of the hive
BUG Pyramid cannot be sacrificed to close

Changed files in this update

Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link