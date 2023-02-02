Patch Notes 2.07

GUI:
Below the quick bar are now the corresponding keyboard shortcuts (1..0) to select the appropriate field.
Game:
Nira claims in the conversation that stables double the production, which was exaggerated. She has now returned to the truth ;-) !
Nature simulation:
The probability of rain in summer has been reduced and evaporation has been increased (global warming ;-) ).
Bugs:
An error had crept into the distribution of water during rain. Many fields were treated like desert fields and got too little water. This has now been fixed.
Changed files in this update