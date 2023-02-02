Patch Notes 2.07

GUI:

Below the quick bar are now the corresponding keyboard shortcuts (1..0) to select the appropriate field.

Game:

Nira claims in the conversation that stables double the production, which was exaggerated. She has now returned to the truth ;-) !

Nature simulation:

The probability of rain in summer has been reduced and evaporation has been increased (global warming ;-) ).

Bugs:

An error had crept into the distribution of water during rain. Many fields were treated like desert fields and got too little water. This has now been fixed.