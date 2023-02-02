2.2.2023 Patch Notes

This update includes lots of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks based on your feedback. Thank you! This should also fix the Linux build.
- New System New functionality (jetpack fuel, tractor, etc.) are now craftable upgrades to place in equipment slots.
- Fix some model scaling issues
- Fix the robot not following you home after death
- Fix some graphic settings set during Menu not affecting menu or persisting after starting a game
- Nearby technology from space wrecks notification will stick around longer
- Destructing a crafting machine will return all of its inventory
- Fix some UI issues on selecting a mineral to scan
- Fix some UI issues on research selection
- Limit the UI Scaling to options that don't completely break the game
- Disable UI input when dead
- Build Linux libraries with compatibility in mind
Thank you for your help and please continue to report any issues in Discord!
Changed files in this update