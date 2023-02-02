 Skip to content

Drift Playtest update for 2 February 2023

2.2.2023 Patch Notes

2.2.2023 Patch Notes

This update includes lots of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks based on your feedback. Thank you! This should also fix the Linux build.

  • New System New functionality (jetpack fuel, tractor, etc.) are now craftable upgrades to place in equipment slots.
  • Fix some model scaling issues
  • Fix the robot not following you home after death
  • Fix some graphic settings set during Menu not affecting menu or persisting after starting a game
  • Nearby technology from space wrecks notification will stick around longer
  • Destructing a crafting machine will return all of its inventory
  • Fix some UI issues on selecting a mineral to scan
  • Fix some UI issues on research selection
  • Limit the UI Scaling to options that don't completely break the game
  • Disable UI input when dead
  • Build Linux libraries with compatibility in mind

Thank you for your help and please continue to report any issues in Discord!

