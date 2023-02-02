2.2.2023 Patch Notes

This update includes lots of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks based on your feedback. Thank you! This should also fix the Linux build.

New System New functionality (jetpack fuel, tractor, etc.) are now craftable upgrades to place in equipment slots.

Fix some model scaling issues

Fix the robot not following you home after death

Fix some graphic settings set during Menu not affecting menu or persisting after starting a game

Nearby technology from space wrecks notification will stick around longer

Destructing a crafting machine will return all of its inventory

Fix some UI issues on selecting a mineral to scan

Fix some UI issues on research selection

Limit the UI Scaling to options that don't completely break the game

Disable UI input when dead

Build Linux libraries with compatibility in mind

Thank you for your help and please continue to report any issues in Discord!