Patch 9 Now Available For Mac

Hello everyone!

Just a quick update today: we are happy to announce that Mac users can now download and play Patch 9!

If you need a recap of Patch 9’s contents, you can find our Community Update here, where we dive deep into some of the highlights, such as Paladin, Level 5, and the new Reactions system.

And you can also check out the full notes for Patch 9 over here.

Thank you for your patience as we worked on fixing some last issues on this build. Now go ahead and smite some evil!