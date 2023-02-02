 Skip to content

Yerr Out update for 2 February 2023

Yerr Out v0.8.7

-added HOME RUNS! (very excited about this)
-in addition, moved the fences back and made the outfield more spacious, to create more opportunities for extra base hits
-tweaked a lot of character attributes (most characters got buffed)
-reworked the running system, it should feel the same but be more consistent especially at different framerates
-added more animal sfx

Lots of changes to hitting/running were made to get the heavy characters (elephant, hippo, etc) to be more viable. We'll see how this plays out, another round of balancing is expected

In the meantime, adding online play remains the top priority and then a full 1.0.0 release this Spring

