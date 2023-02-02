Patch 04447

Hello Friends,
Just a quick patch to fix a bunch of niggles with the database system. If anything doesn't work then please either post it here: https://inward.nolt.io/ or drop me an email to hello@inwardgame.com.
Thanks,
Krish.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Friends,
Just a quick patch to fix a bunch of niggles with the database system. If anything doesn't work then please either post it here: https://inward.nolt.io/ or drop me an email to hello@inwardgame.com.
Thanks,
Krish.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update