Inward update for 2 February 2023

Patch 04447

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Friends,

Just a quick patch to fix a bunch of niggles with the database system. If anything doesn't work then please either post it here: https://inward.nolt.io/ or drop me an email to hello@inwardgame.com.

Thanks,
Krish.

