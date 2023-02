Share · View all patches · Build 10463753 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 17:59:12 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the release of the Philippines II expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set includes:

Tikbalang

Magindara

Sarimanok

Nuno Sa Punso

Agta

Siyokoy

Windmills score correctly at the end of the game.

Savanna reduced from 5 Creatures to 4.