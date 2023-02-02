 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Infinite Black 2 update for 2 February 2023

Fleet Battles & Corp Defense

Share · View all patches · Build 10463716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've listened to your feedback and made significant improvements to PvP and The Arena!

Craft the new Quality Repair Kits to fix beat-up gear or upgrade a low-level items!

-=[ v1.1.3 ]=-

  • Tons of PvP and PvE improvements by player request!
  • Quality Repair Kits can be crafted to upgrade gear
  • New "Fleet Battle" Arena Mode
  • UI improvements to listing your fleet ships
  • Corporations can change to any alliance without restrictions
  • Ship and Item durability damage from PvP reduced by 75%
  • Defense unit deployment cost reduced by 60%
  • Attacking defense units requires 20 ships with 1500+ gear score
  • Cannot grapple/drag off defense units unless they're engaged
  • Corporations can change to any alliance without restrictions
  • Alliance change cooldown is now 12 hours
  • Small Strike Team bonus works per-alliance instead of corp
  • All ships repaired by 9% durability (1/28/2023)

Changed files in this update

The Infinite Black 2 Content Depot 777471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link