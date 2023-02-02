Fleet Battles & Corp Defense

We've listened to your feedback and made significant improvements to PvP and The Arena!
Craft the new Quality Repair Kits to fix beat-up gear or upgrade a low-level items!
-=[ v1.1.3 ]=-
- Tons of PvP and PvE improvements by player request!
- Quality Repair Kits can be crafted to upgrade gear
- New "Fleet Battle" Arena Mode
- UI improvements to listing your fleet ships
- Corporations can change to any alliance without restrictions
- Ship and Item durability damage from PvP reduced by 75%
- Defense unit deployment cost reduced by 60%
- Attacking defense units requires 20 ships with 1500+ gear score
- Cannot grapple/drag off defense units unless they're engaged
- Corporations can change to any alliance without restrictions
- Alliance change cooldown is now 12 hours
- Small Strike Team bonus works per-alliance instead of corp
- All ships repaired by 9% durability (1/28/2023)
Changed files in this update