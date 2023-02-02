Update 2 is OUT! (Early Access v0.1.6) + WEEKEND DEAL! 25% off!

Dear Aspirants!

Update 2 is here! And to go with it, the game is 25% off starting NOW through monday 10 am PST After a small break, development has resumed full force and I'm glad to get this new update out. I'm also very happy to announce the team has expanded (after years of solo!) - I'm getting some help with admin and non-development tasks so I can focus on expanding the team further and development itself - excited to build out this game into something really special, together!

Changes in Update 2 include optimisations, bugfixes, balancing changes and new features/items, but this update primarily features 2 new backstories - Desperate Politician and the Blacksmith's Apprentice!

Feedback/bug reports regarding this update? [Join the Discord community! ](discord.com/invite/eCdUxht)Check out #sacrficial-info to sign up as a playtester and give feedback on unreleased updates as we work on them.

Desperate Politician



A failed politician with no combat skills and whom the crowd actively hates! But you start with decent money and 2 bodyguards in every match (Entourage) - Hide behind your guards and your shield and try to slowly gain the favor (votes) of the patrons to succeed.

Blacksmith's Apprentice!



As an apprentice you were tasked to slowly funnel items away from the combat sport into the blacksmith's possession. You get free repairs, heavy discounts, but all bought items are used/salvage at low durability. Give enough items to the blacksmith (replaces selling) to complete your goal!

Early Access v0.1.6 - Full Changelog

MAJOR new content & features

New backstory - Desperate Politician!

New backstory - Blacksmith's Apprentice!

Updated engine version the game runs on - painful undertaking, but in the name of stability and performance

Added Steam Cloud Saves

Added a checkbox on character reroll screen to skip completed legacies

New Advantian Toga chest 'armor'

New Cloth Tunic chest 'armor'

Added a new triggerable spike trap

Added a new interactible button (for now only for the spike trap, many more options later on!)

Added spike trap variation to FFA Terantian Arena

Added spike trap variation to The Terantian Pits

Added spike trap variation to The Stadium

Added spike trap variation to the City Center

Added spike trap variation to the Small Pit

Balancing changes to Double Chaka, Tradaka,Gathaldaka, Bardiche (price, durability, damage)

MINOR new content & features

Added a custom tiers override system

Flails now have their tier bumped up to better reflect their strength

New Heavy Hammer model/graphics

Sturdy and Impressive tiers have their colours reversed (blue > green)

QoL: Item pick up range is doubled after victory

Adjusted some blacksmith related UI messaging

Added a random chance for the shop to be discounted

Added 'effects' graphics option

Added new cloth tunic to audience

Added advantian toga and variations to the audience

Added Rusty Wreath for Desperate Politician

Added Bronze Bardiche (+ replaces Bardiche on early-mid game units)

Added Bronze Gathaldaka (+ replaces Gathaldaka on early-mid game units)

Updated model on the Double Chaka

Updated models for the 2 owakhan hats.

BUGFIXES & OPTIMISATION

Restructured and optimised texture streaming, pool size and more - may fix some VRAM related crashes also

Reconfigured graphics maximums and minimums for hopefully a big optimisation

Optimised Small Pit and the main career menu map

The game now runs on DX12 by default, added a launch option for DX11

Fixed bug where the item gift event would not give shields

Fixed bug where only one bet would pay out if you had multiple active

Fixed bug where bets were not correctly loaded / disabled upon load

Fixed small UI bug on run victory panel

We who are about to die salute you!

Jordy