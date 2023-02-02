New Action + Hotkey Rebinding (1.0.2)

This update introduces a new hotkey, as well as the ability to rebind other hotkeys. There's also some slight balance adjustments and bug fixes.
Hotkeys
- Added a hotkey to shoot straight down, regardless of the cursor position. By default, this is bound to the right mouse button.
- Added a menu to rebind hotkeys. This is available in the options menu.
Balance
- The difficulty of the Desert biome has been slightly reduced
- The ball’s maximum possible speed has been reduced
- Fan of Knives changed from activating every 6 shots to activating after using 6 ammo
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the clone ball would sometimes not shoot properly
- Fixed a bug where the clone ball could disappear after being eaten by a Shark or Hand
- Fixed a bug where the ball trail would get longer whenever it got eaten by a Shark or Hand
Changed files in this update