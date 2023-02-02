 Skip to content

Whackerball update for 2 February 2023

New Action + Hotkey Rebinding (1.0.2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces a new hotkey, as well as the ability to rebind other hotkeys. There's also some slight balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Hotkeys

  • Added a hotkey to shoot straight down, regardless of the cursor position. By default, this is bound to the right mouse button.
  • Added a menu to rebind hotkeys. This is available in the options menu.

Balance

  • The difficulty of the Desert biome has been slightly reduced
  • The ball’s maximum possible speed has been reduced
  • Fan of Knives changed from activating every 6 shots to activating after using 6 ammo

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the clone ball would sometimes not shoot properly
  • Fixed a bug where the clone ball could disappear after being eaten by a Shark or Hand
  • Fixed a bug where the ball trail would get longer whenever it got eaten by a Shark or Hand

