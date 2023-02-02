- Adds visor color option to Iron Man, Stormtrooper and Mandalorian helmets
- Adds language filter to leaderboards
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 2 February 2023
Update 3.52
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update