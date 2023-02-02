 Skip to content

Per Aspera update for 2 February 2023

'Home' 1.8.1 Patch

Hello all!

This patch fixes some of the issues reported by players in the last week.

Ad Astra!
Tlön Industries

PATCH NOTES 1.8.1 FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the flora percentage value in the flora widget not to update regularly.
Fixed an issue caused by saving the game when a way upgrade is queued, resulting in the way upgrade functionality to stop working altogether.
Fixed an issue causing all maintenance drones from a scrapped or destroyed facility to accumulate in the lowest facility of the list, exceeding the limit of drones the facility has.

