Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 2 February 2023

Game Update | 0.23.02.02.04

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
today we have a really few fixes. We are still working on fish stamina and the fish system.

Changelog | 0.23.02.02.04
Fixes:

  • Fixed leader length on keyboard and controller
  • Fixed [Q] & [W] buttons working in the fish encyclopedia

