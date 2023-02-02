Game Update | 0.23.02.02.04

Hello,
today we have a really few fixes. We are still working on fish stamina and the fish system.
Changelog | 0.23.02.02.04
Fixes:
- Fixed leader length on keyboard and controller
- Fixed [Q] & [W] buttons working in the fish encyclopedia
