Yami RPG Editor update for 2 February 2023

2/2 Update

New Features:

● New event themes, commands are now easier to read
● Add event command folding feature
● Add "Actor Text Display" plugin to template projects

  • Specify an actor attribute, and when the attribute is set to a string, it will be rendered to the screen.
    ● Hold ctrl+left click and drag while selecting a scene actor to move it at 0.5 unit distance intervals
    ● When the editor exports the asset file, remove the ID from the file name

Command Changes:
● Add Scene -> Shake Screen

  • Selectable random, horizontal and vertical modes
    ● Extend Actor->Move Actor->Navigate - Bypass Actors
  • Bypass the actors in the scene when pathfinding (the smaller the actor collision size, the better)
    ● Extend Flow->If->Other->Game is paused / Game is not paused

Fix Bugs:
● Command Variable->Set Number->Math->Distance

  • If you input two coordinate points, it always returns 0
    ● Command Variable->Set List->Set Number/String List
  • If the list item is removed, the initial value of the list will be changed permanently.

● Modified the following events in the template projects:
Assets/Skills/!Add skill attrs
Assets/Skills/!Remove skill attrs
Assets/States/!Add State Attrs
Assets/States/!Remove State Attrs
Assets/Equipments/!Add Equip Attrs
Assets/Equipments/!Remove Equip Attrs

  Implemented to update the actor's movement speed when the custom attribute "movement speed" is changed

Assets/equipment/!Remove Equip Attrs

Remove skill attributes
Assets/Status/!Add State Attrs
Assets/Status/!Remove State Attrs
Assets/Status/!!! Remove status attributes
Assets/equipment/! Add equipment properties
Assets/equipment/! Remove equipment attributes

  • Implemented to update the character's movement speed when the custom attribute "movement speed" is changed

Basic manual is being written...

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964481
  • Loading history…
