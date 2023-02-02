2/2 Update

New Features:
● New event themes, commands are now easier to read
● Add event command folding feature
● Add "Actor Text Display" plugin to template projects
- Specify an actor attribute, and when the attribute is set to a string, it will be rendered to the screen.
● Hold ctrl+left click and drag while selecting a scene actor to move it at 0.5 unit distance intervals
● When the editor exports the asset file, remove the ID from the file name
Command Changes:
● Add Scene -> Shake Screen
- Selectable random, horizontal and vertical modes
● Extend Actor->Move Actor->Navigate - Bypass Actors
- Bypass the actors in the scene when pathfinding (the smaller the actor collision size, the better)
● Extend Flow->If->Other->Game is paused / Game is not paused
Fix Bugs:
● Command Variable->Set Number->Math->Distance
- If you input two coordinate points, it always returns 0
● Command Variable->Set List->Set Number/String List
- If the list item is removed, the initial value of the list will be changed permanently.
● Modified the following events in the template projects:
Assets/Skills/!Add skill attrs
Assets/Skills/!Remove skill attrs
Assets/States/!Add State Attrs
Assets/States/!Remove State Attrs
Assets/Equipments/!Add Equip Attrs
Assets/Equipments/!Remove Equip Attrs
- Implemented to update the actor's movement speed when the custom attribute "movement speed" is changedAssets/equipment/!Remove Equip Attrs
Assets/equipment/!Remove Equip Attrs
Remove skill attributes
Assets/Status/!Add State Attrs
Assets/Status/!Remove State Attrs
Assets/Status/!!! Remove status attributes
Assets/equipment/! Add equipment properties
Assets/equipment/! Remove equipment attributes
- Implemented to update the character's movement speed when the custom attribute "movement speed" is changed
Basic manual is being written...
Changed files in this update