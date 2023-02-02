Minor Update Deployed!

Hello all!
We hope you are enjoying the release of Deliver Us Mars!
We've just released a small update to resolve some minor issues.
Please can you ensure you have updated and verified your game files!
Good luck on your onward journey!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello all!
We hope you are enjoying the release of Deliver Us Mars!
We've just released a small update to resolve some minor issues.
Please can you ensure you have updated and verified your game files!
Good luck on your onward journey!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update