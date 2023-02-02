 Skip to content

Deliver Us Mars update for 2 February 2023

Minor Update Deployed!

Deliver Us Mars update for 2 February 2023

Minor Update Deployed!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all! 

We hope you are enjoying the release of Deliver Us Mars! 

We've just released a small update to resolve some minor issues.

Please can you ensure you have updated and verified your game files!

Good luck on your onward journey!

