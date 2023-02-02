Balance, Fixes, and Quality of Life

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: February 6

News & Updates

Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from January! These AMAs are "ask me anything" events where you can ask developers questions about the game. We've been doing these every major patch, so keep an eye out next week for the next one!

New Shop Content

New Skin: Lightcycle Sacred Steed

New Skin: Lightcycle Pegasus

Game Balance

4v4

Dual Building (4v4)

Haste: Area-of-effect reduction: 40% → 45% (also affects Hades’ Necromancy)

Delay before units begin to generate mana: 8 seconds → 9

Dual building is too strong when played optimally.

King



King

Health increased by +14% → -1% from waves 1 → 21

Damage and area-of-effect damage increased by 11% → -4% from waves 1 → 21

The king is now moderately stronger early game to allow more aggressive worker pushing. Slight nerf late game to reduce king power creep.

Legion Spells



Hero

Damage and damage reduction: 5.25% → 5%

Very high pick rate, crowding out other options.



Protector

Regeneration: 0.9% → 0.8%

Very high pick rate, crowding out other options.

Fighters



Proton

Attack speed: 1.15 → 1.17



Atom

Attack speed: 1.15 → 1.17

Mana synergy with mana gain effects increased by 40%

Low win rate and pick rate. Make Atom a Magician! MAAM!



Pack Rat

Treasure Hunt: Mythium gained: 12 → 11

High win rate. Treasure Hunt is highly efficient in the early game (particularly wave 1) and even strong late game due to sending patterns being more predictable.



Aqua Spirit

Attack speed: 0.79 → 0.81



Rogue Wave

Attack speed: 0.73 → 0.752



Fire Elemental

Attack speed: 0.82 → 0.833

Low win rate and low pick rate.



Bazooka

Damage: 35 → 36



Zeus

Attack speed: 2.44 → 2.47



Pyro

Health: 1750 → 1780

Low win rate.



Gateguard

Health: 570 → 560

Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.01



Harbinger

Health: 1640 → 1610

Damage: 77 → 78

Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.01

Cerberus: Damage: 77 → 78

High win rate. Nerfing summoners, rather than doggos, to reward players for getting off multiple doggos. Hitting Gateguard slightly more than Harbinger.



Leviathan

Health: 1830 → 1770

Damage: 72 → 70

High win rate. Reducing stats to require more fighter value in the aura before it's efficient to upgrade to Leviathan.



Cursed Casket

Health: 1560 → 1540



Cage of Pain

Health: 2740 → 2710



Iron Maiden

Health: 3920 → 3870

High win rate. Currently the best arcane option.



Ocean Templar

Resonance: Magic resistance: 15% → 12%

Very high pick rate. Ocean Templar offers too much power, particularly on magic waves.



Nightmare

Health: 1140 → 1180

Low pick rate.



Shadow Dancer

Health: 1600 → 1660

Shadowbreeder: 16.6% chance to spawn a clone → spawns a clone every 6 attacks

Clones now spawn with 25/25% health instead of 25/100% health



Dread Knight

Health: 3520 → 3650

Hatebreeder: 20% chance to spawn a clone → spawns a clone every 5 attacks

Clones now spawn with 25/25% health instead of 25/100% health

Buffed on their own, nerfed with lifesteal and healing effects. Removed rng.



Lord of Death

Intellect: Mana restore on kill for both summoner and dragon: 15% → 12%

Mana regeneration increased by 4%



Hades

Intellect: Mana restore on kill for both summoner and dragon: 15% → 12%

High win rate. The rework is fun, but Hades is too strong now.



Millennium

Attack speed: 0.606 → 0.617



Doomsday Machine

Damage: 610 → 617

Attack speed: 0.613 → 0.617

Low pick rate.

Mercenaries



Brute

Damage: 58 → 59

Low win rate and indirectly nerfed by the early game king buff.



Ogre

Attack speed: 1.41 → 1.38

High usage rate. Ogre currently dominates on waves 7-10.



Witch

Attack speed: 1.54 → 1.59

Low usage rate. With cheap unit spam being less prolific due to wave changes and the introduction of Needler, Witch has fallen out of favor.



Siege Ram

Health: 5550 -> 5600

Damage: 292 → 294

Low usage rate.



Needler

Attack speed: 2.06 → 1.98

High win rate and usage rate. Needler is too good too often.

Waves



(10) Granddaddy

Attack speed: 3.773 → 3.7



(11) Quill Shooters

Attack speed: 1.613 → 1.626



(12) Mantises

Health: 1270 → 1290

Shifting power from wave 10 to 11 and 12 to disrupt the 10 → 13 meta.

Balance watch list

Cartel

Fiesta + Chloropixie

Classic 4v4 meta

We’d love to hear your thoughts on 4v4 mythium saving and auto-sending.

Map

The holiday season has come and gone, and the normal forest & desert maps have returned! We'll have to say goodbye to the Christmas tree and candy-cane filled winter wonderland.... until next holiday season!



Improvements & Fixes

Improvements

Client UI: You can now press ESC during the Card Trader card animation to skip it

Game HUD: Tab Scoreboard colors tweaked to be easier to tell if you’re viewing your own lane vs. enemy’s lane at a glance

Game HUD: If you sell a unit while Ready for wave 1, you will now automatically un-ready yourself

Game HUD: Slightly improved cursor graphic for mouse drag

Game HUD: Now, you can right click Mastermind Playstyles and Lock-In choices to signal to your ally what you intend to choose

Game Options: New Interface option: “Enable Legion Spell Hotkeys” (scroll all the way to the bottom). Default OFF. This will prevent Legion Spell abilities from being casted via hotkeys. This should mean fewer accidentally Sacrificed Nekomatas. Set to ON to re-enable the hotkeys as before.

Sandbox: Sakura: Fixed a bug where Superbloom stacks weren’t properly loading via -load. Also added -stacks X support for setting Sakura stacks by hand.

Reconnecting: Added a 5 second countdown to give the reconnecting player a little time to get their bearings before the game unpauses

Fixes

Client UI: Fixed a display-only bug where some extra grayed-out fighters were mistakenly displayed in the Masteries profile tab

Client UI: Fixed a display-only bug where ties (match canceled) appeared to award Mastery Points

Client UI: Fixed some rare cases where the client would repeatedly fail to connect log-in

Client UI: Fixed a bug in the postgame Builds tab where underbuilt value was wrongly gray when it

should have been yellow

should have been yellow Client UI: Fixed a bug where full-screen News popup was accidentally closeable with ESC, which led to a blank screen.

Game HUD: Fixed a bug where Giant Snail name was incorrect in the Mercenary Damage tracker

Game HUD: Fixed a bug where Lost Chieftain’s green buff indicator was incorrect

Kingpin: Fixed an interaction with Guardian Angel that allowed the revived copy to bypass the max health limit of the spell

Card Trader: Fixed a bug where some cards would appear in the rotation more frequently than others. More QoL improvements to come likely in v10.02.

Shadow Dancer & Dread Knight: Fixed a bug where Sorcerer was mistakenly allowed to be cast on them, resulting in no effect

New Player Experience

New Player Teammate Bonus: In matchmade games, new players (level 4 and below) in the loading screen now have an [innocent face] badge in the loading screen, and provide +30% Bonus Essence to allies if your team wins the game.

Improved new player Classic matchmaking/rating progression

UI now warns low-level players against playing Classic and recommends to play Ranked instead for fairer matches

Localization & API



Localization: Introducing the brand new Open source Translation Browser Add-on for Chrome and Firefox by Kidev. This tool allows you to instantly preview what your markup text will look like, and it should make translators' jobs much easier.

Localization: In case you missed it: last patch we added a Last Updated column for translation fields. We will keep this updated from now on with any fields that have significantly changed and need a retranslation.

Localization: Updated many translations. Shoutout to ConnorTheCone for excellent work on the Spanish translation.

If you are natively fluent in another language, we'd love to have your help improving Legion TD 2 translations. If you make a significant contribution, you'll receive an exclusive in-game badge.

Join the Legion TD 2 Contributors Discord to check out the latest updates on Localization & API development!

Desert Ridge Campaign



If you haven't already, be sure to check out the Desert Ridge Campaign! Like the first campaign included in the base game, Desert Ridge is playable with 1-4 players. It consists of 7 unique opponents, each increasing in difficulty. Among others, you'll face off against PennyTV - a British streamer who forces you to play T1-only builds, Bonny Flay - a salty chef who gives "balance advice" to the devs, and receives some "hotfixes" as a result, and Crashton - a high-octane goblin who pushes too many workers, but always seems to get away with it.

More info: Legion TD 2 - Desert Ridge Campaign

Closing Remarks

With this new patch, we hope to continue to fine-tune the game balance, which typically needs adjustments after a major release such as the new season update. We've also packed in a bunch of fixes and some quality of life improvements that have been requested by the community via Discord, reddit, and other community channels.

Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game and hope your new year is off to a great start.

Until next time!

Sincerely,

The AutoAttack Games Team