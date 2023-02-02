Balance, Fixes, and Quality of Life

Expected patch release: February 6
News & Updates
- Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from January! These AMAs are "ask me anything" events where you can ask developers questions about the game. We've been doing these every major patch, so keep an eye out next week for the next one!
New Shop Content
- New Skin: Lightcycle Sacred Steed
- New Skin: Lightcycle Pegasus
Game Balance
4v4
Dual Building (4v4)
- Haste: Area-of-effect reduction: 40% → 45% (also affects Hades’ Necromancy)
- Delay before units begin to generate mana: 8 seconds → 9
Dual building is too strong when played optimally.
King
King
- Health increased by +14% → -1% from waves 1 → 21
- Damage and area-of-effect damage increased by 11% → -4% from waves 1 → 21
The king is now moderately stronger early game to allow more aggressive worker pushing. Slight nerf late game to reduce king power creep.
Legion Spells
Hero
- Damage and damage reduction: 5.25% → 5%
Very high pick rate, crowding out other options.
Protector
- Regeneration: 0.9% → 0.8%
Very high pick rate, crowding out other options.
Fighters
Proton
- Attack speed: 1.15 → 1.17
Atom
- Attack speed: 1.15 → 1.17
- Mana synergy with mana gain effects increased by 40%
Low win rate and pick rate. Make Atom a Magician! MAAM!
Pack Rat
- Treasure Hunt: Mythium gained: 12 → 11
High win rate. Treasure Hunt is highly efficient in the early game (particularly wave 1) and even strong late game due to sending patterns being more predictable.
Aqua Spirit
- Attack speed: 0.79 → 0.81
Rogue Wave
- Attack speed: 0.73 → 0.752
Fire Elemental
- Attack speed: 0.82 → 0.833
Low win rate and low pick rate.
Bazooka
- Damage: 35 → 36
Zeus
- Attack speed: 2.44 → 2.47
Pyro
- Health: 1750 → 1780
Low win rate.
Gateguard
- Health: 570 → 560
- Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.01
Harbinger
- Health: 1640 → 1610
- Damage: 77 → 78
- Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.01
- Cerberus: Damage: 77 → 78
High win rate. Nerfing summoners, rather than doggos, to reward players for getting off multiple doggos. Hitting Gateguard slightly more than Harbinger.
Leviathan
- Health: 1830 → 1770
- Damage: 72 → 70
High win rate. Reducing stats to require more fighter value in the aura before it's efficient to upgrade to Leviathan.
Cursed Casket
- Health: 1560 → 1540
Cage of Pain
- Health: 2740 → 2710
Iron Maiden
- Health: 3920 → 3870
High win rate. Currently the best arcane option.
Ocean Templar
- Resonance: Magic resistance: 15% → 12%
Very high pick rate. Ocean Templar offers too much power, particularly on magic waves.
Nightmare
- Health: 1140 → 1180
Low pick rate.
Shadow Dancer
- Health: 1600 → 1660
- Shadowbreeder: 16.6% chance to spawn a clone → spawns a clone every 6 attacks
- Clones now spawn with 25/25% health instead of 25/100% health
Dread Knight
- Health: 3520 → 3650
- Hatebreeder: 20% chance to spawn a clone → spawns a clone every 5 attacks
- Clones now spawn with 25/25% health instead of 25/100% health
Buffed on their own, nerfed with lifesteal and healing effects. Removed rng.
Lord of Death
- Intellect: Mana restore on kill for both summoner and dragon: 15% → 12%
- Mana regeneration increased by 4%
Hades
- Intellect: Mana restore on kill for both summoner and dragon: 15% → 12%
High win rate. The rework is fun, but Hades is too strong now.
Millennium
- Attack speed: 0.606 → 0.617
Doomsday Machine
- Damage: 610 → 617
- Attack speed: 0.613 → 0.617
Low pick rate.
Mercenaries
Brute
- Damage: 58 → 59
Low win rate and indirectly nerfed by the early game king buff.
Ogre
- Attack speed: 1.41 → 1.38
High usage rate. Ogre currently dominates on waves 7-10.
Witch
- Attack speed: 1.54 → 1.59
Low usage rate. With cheap unit spam being less prolific due to wave changes and the introduction of Needler, Witch has fallen out of favor.
Siege Ram
- Health: 5550 -> 5600
- Damage: 292 → 294
Low usage rate.
Needler
- Attack speed: 2.06 → 1.98
High win rate and usage rate. Needler is too good too often.
Waves
(10) Granddaddy
- Attack speed: 3.773 → 3.7
(11) Quill Shooters
- Attack speed: 1.613 → 1.626
(12) Mantises
- Health: 1270 → 1290
Shifting power from wave 10 to 11 and 12 to disrupt the 10 → 13 meta.
Balance watch list
- Cartel
- Fiesta + Chloropixie
- Classic 4v4 meta
We’d love to hear your thoughts on 4v4 mythium saving and auto-sending.
Map
The holiday season has come and gone, and the normal forest & desert maps have returned! We'll have to say goodbye to the Christmas tree and candy-cane filled winter wonderland.... until next holiday season!
Improvements & Fixes
Improvements
- Client UI: You can now press ESC during the Card Trader card animation to skip it
- Game HUD: Tab Scoreboard colors tweaked to be easier to tell if you’re viewing your own lane vs. enemy’s lane at a glance
- Game HUD: If you sell a unit while Ready for wave 1, you will now automatically un-ready yourself
- Game HUD: Slightly improved cursor graphic for mouse drag
- Game HUD: Now, you can right click Mastermind Playstyles and Lock-In choices to signal to your ally what you intend to choose
- Game Options: New Interface option: “Enable Legion Spell Hotkeys” (scroll all the way to the bottom). Default OFF. This will prevent Legion Spell abilities from being casted via hotkeys. This should mean fewer accidentally Sacrificed Nekomatas. Set to ON to re-enable the hotkeys as before.
- Sandbox: Sakura: Fixed a bug where Superbloom stacks weren’t properly loading via -load. Also added -stacks X support for setting Sakura stacks by hand.
- Reconnecting: Added a 5 second countdown to give the reconnecting player a little time to get their bearings before the game unpauses
Fixes
- Client UI: Fixed a display-only bug where some extra grayed-out fighters were mistakenly displayed in the Masteries profile tab
- Client UI: Fixed a display-only bug where ties (match canceled) appeared to award Mastery Points
- Client UI: Fixed some rare cases where the client would repeatedly fail to connect log-in
- Client UI: Fixed a bug in the postgame Builds tab where underbuilt value was wrongly gray when it
should have been yellow
- Client UI: Fixed a bug where full-screen News popup was accidentally closeable with ESC, which led to a blank screen.
- Game HUD: Fixed a bug where Giant Snail name was incorrect in the Mercenary Damage tracker
- Game HUD: Fixed a bug where Lost Chieftain’s green buff indicator was incorrect
- Kingpin: Fixed an interaction with Guardian Angel that allowed the revived copy to bypass the max health limit of the spell
- Card Trader: Fixed a bug where some cards would appear in the rotation more frequently than others. More QoL improvements to come likely in v10.02.
- Shadow Dancer & Dread Knight: Fixed a bug where Sorcerer was mistakenly allowed to be cast on them, resulting in no effect
New Player Experience
- New Player Teammate Bonus: In matchmade games, new players (level 4 and below) in the loading screen now have an [innocent face] badge in the loading screen, and provide +30% Bonus Essence to allies if your team wins the game.
- Improved new player Classic matchmaking/rating progression
- UI now warns low-level players against playing Classic and recommends to play Ranked instead for fairer matches
Localization & API
- Localization: Introducing the brand new Open source Translation Browser Add-on for Chrome and Firefox by Kidev. This tool allows you to instantly preview what your markup text will look like, and it should make translators' jobs much easier.
- Localization: In case you missed it: last patch we added a Last Updated column for translation fields. We will keep this updated from now on with any fields that have significantly changed and need a retranslation.
- Localization: Updated many translations. Shoutout to ConnorTheCone for excellent work on the Spanish translation.
- If you are natively fluent in another language, we'd love to have your help improving Legion TD 2 translations. If you make a significant contribution, you'll receive an exclusive in-game badge.
- Join the Legion TD 2 Contributors Discord to check out the latest updates on Localization & API development!
Desert Ridge Campaign
If you haven't already, be sure to check out the Desert Ridge Campaign! Like the first campaign included in the base game, Desert Ridge is playable with 1-4 players. It consists of 7 unique opponents, each increasing in difficulty. Among others, you'll face off against PennyTV - a British streamer who forces you to play T1-only builds, Bonny Flay - a salty chef who gives "balance advice" to the devs, and receives some "hotfixes" as a result, and Crashton - a high-octane goblin who pushes too many workers, but always seems to get away with it.
More info: Legion TD 2 - Desert Ridge Campaign
Closing Remarks
With this new patch, we hope to continue to fine-tune the game balance, which typically needs adjustments after a major release such as the new season update. We've also packed in a bunch of fixes and some quality of life improvements that have been requested by the community via Discord, reddit, and other community channels.
Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game and hope your new year is off to a great start.
If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.
If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!
And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.
Until next time!
Sincerely,
The AutoAttack Games Team
