New Big Graphical Update + More!

Hello,

We have released a new update for The Backrooms: Survival! This update introduces many new graphical changes tweaking everything from lighting, shadows, some textures, post-processing effects, and more. Some entities have new and improved animations, and there are many more quality-of-life changes.

We have changed the "default" graphical style, however, you can revert back to the old classic style in the settings, or even choose a third optional "darker" graphical style.

Below are two previews of the old and new style (WITHOUT PSX and VHS effects enabled)

Old Style:



New Style:



Changes:

-Overhauled the default graphical style

-Added a second graphical style that can be chosen in the options menu which is "darker" if you want a darker ambiance

-Option to choose the old classic style

-Improved lighting. Lights such as lamps and bulbs have better general lighting and are actually lit/glow as lights should and are no longer dull

-Many entities have completely new and smoother animations

-Fixed blueprints not saving in multiplayer bug

-The default view for the negative levels has been turned into a completely crazy visual theme that more reflects the player's sight being deluded. You can turn this off back to the original in the settings with a separate setting. (Note that if you are not a new player and are loading an old save file this feature will be off and will need to be enabled first in settings)

-You can now block with melee weapons using the "zoom/RMB" button to reduce damage from entity or player attacks. You will have to time it as you can of course not block during an attack etc

-Fixed many random "glares" that were present on some scenery textures

-Slightly expanded the forest, graveyard, and snow theme view distance

-Added a new entity: Mimic. This entity can take the appearance of either a small or big chest, but once you get too close will reveal its true form and attack. If defeated, it drops many items, however.

-Added ambient lighting that prevents some walls from being completely black (unlit)

-The default PSX effects are now not as dark and hard to see, while still being PSX era

-Fixed a bug where killed entities can still sometimes play a sound for new players joining a multiplayer game

-Fixed the text for an item you are selling sometimes overlapping off the screen

-Fixed a bug where the damage number for the received damage by the player did not reflect buffs

-Many other much smaller tweaks such as small visual glitches/typos/etc....

As always, there will be another update soon!

Cheers!