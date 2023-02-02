 Skip to content

Ficterra update for 2 February 2023

More Locations!

Ficterra update for 2 February 2023

New Locations!

  • We've added 8 new locations in total to visit in Ficterra. These are spread across several of the biomes that were a little lacking in locations

  • These locations are:

    • Buried Tower, a gardener tower buried under the Giant Crystalscape biome. Discover the secrets buried with it
    • Selenite Obelisk, a large obelisk made of selenite in the Giant Crystalcape biome, what lies at its core?
    • Mythic Marble, a small chunk of marble with some hidden mythic ore found in the Maquis biome
    • Prison Tower, raid a dragon whelp prison for riches in the Red Rock Desert biome
    • Staggering Rock Formation, a larger than normal rock formation that holds a surprise in the Red Rock Desert Biome
    • Ice Obelisk, an obelisk made of ice in the Snow Rock Mountains biome
    • Storage Bunker, a hidden, snowed in and frozen bunker in the Snow Rock Mountains biome
    • Swamp Treehouse, explore a rundown treehouse high atop the trees in the Swamp Biome

Better Performance

  • Completely rebuilt the mesh building system
  • Mesh building now takes advantage of multithreading
  • Mesh building now uses Unity's burst compiler for better performance
  • Variant's meshes now have less triangles due to more advanced culling, this reduces load on the gpu
  • The new system only supports texture arrays; if you have an older system the game should default to the previous mesh building method instead

Other

  • Added the ability to turn on/off multithreaded mesh building in the options
  • Fixed a bug causing the game to self identify as Spacewar
  • Fixed a bug where the game would delete the 'no minimap' texture
  • Added a shadow on the Research Screen behind the research box at the bottom
  • Fixed a bug where exiting the settings menu via Esc caused the character to be unable to move
  • Fixed a bug where pressing Esc when not in controller mode in the main menu would send the game into controller mode

