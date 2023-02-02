More Locations!

New Locations!
We've added 8 new locations in total to visit in Ficterra. These are spread across several of the biomes that were a little lacking in locations
These locations are:
- Buried Tower, a gardener tower buried under the Giant Crystalscape biome. Discover the secrets buried with it
- Selenite Obelisk, a large obelisk made of selenite in the Giant Crystalcape biome, what lies at its core?
- Mythic Marble, a small chunk of marble with some hidden mythic ore found in the Maquis biome
- Prison Tower, raid a dragon whelp prison for riches in the Red Rock Desert biome
- Staggering Rock Formation, a larger than normal rock formation that holds a surprise in the Red Rock Desert Biome
- Ice Obelisk, an obelisk made of ice in the Snow Rock Mountains biome
- Storage Bunker, a hidden, snowed in and frozen bunker in the Snow Rock Mountains biome
- Swamp Treehouse, explore a rundown treehouse high atop the trees in the Swamp Biome
Better Performance
- Completely rebuilt the mesh building system
- Mesh building now takes advantage of multithreading
- Mesh building now uses Unity's burst compiler for better performance
- Variant's meshes now have less triangles due to more advanced culling, this reduces load on the gpu
- The new system only supports texture arrays; if you have an older system the game should default to the previous mesh building method instead
Other
- Added the ability to turn on/off multithreaded mesh building in the options
- Fixed a bug causing the game to self identify as Spacewar
- Fixed a bug where the game would delete the 'no minimap' texture
- Added a shadow on the Research Screen behind the research box at the bottom
- Fixed a bug where exiting the settings menu via Esc caused the character to be unable to move
- Fixed a bug where pressing Esc when not in controller mode in the main menu would send the game into controller mode
