Update Build 1.0.0.5 Hotfix #4

Quick update today to revert some changes that caused game-breaking issues for 4k users as well as add in the new audio feature of impacts (you can remove this via the audio options if you prefer the more realistic gameplay). Also gave some love to the 105mm:
- Improved Accuracy
- Improved the impact effect to give a better impression of its shrapnel effect
- Added logic to auto kill/dismember any infantry who are within a certain distance of the impact
Unfortunately, because of these other issues that came up I haven't been able to finish the interface to update the game variables in Firefight, but that will be coming in the next day or two. Only a few pieces left to get that one out. In addition to that, I'm currently working on implementing new radio chatter for multiple crew positions (finally, get some new voices in there) along with a new Firefight scenario.
As usual, be sure to report any bugs or issues that you run into (hopefully I didn't create anymore with this update). Appreciate all the support!
Changelog:
- Made improvements to the 105mm (Adjusted impact effect, set automatic dismemberment/kill for infantry at close range, increased accuracy of 105mm)
- Made adjustments to zombie spawn points on Downed Helo wave mode
- Add ground level sound effects for each projectile
- Firefight Rescue: When extracting, it is showing a failure if not all friendly forces survived.
- Reverted a change to the UI scaling to support 4k resolutions. Created other issues that made it unplayable and I'm still working on finding a fix for that.
- Fixed an issue with the "fullscreen mode" selection in the options menu not updated to what was currently active
Changed files in this update