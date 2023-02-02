Update Build 1.0.0.5 Hotfix #4

Quick update today to revert some changes that caused game-breaking issues for 4k users as well as add in the new audio feature of impacts (you can remove this via the audio options if you prefer the more realistic gameplay). Also gave some love to the 105mm:

Improved Accuracy

Improved the impact effect to give a better impression of its shrapnel effect

Added logic to auto kill/dismember any infantry who are within a certain distance of the impact

Unfortunately, because of these other issues that came up I haven't been able to finish the interface to update the game variables in Firefight, but that will be coming in the next day or two. Only a few pieces left to get that one out. In addition to that, I'm currently working on implementing new radio chatter for multiple crew positions (finally, get some new voices in there) along with a new Firefight scenario.

As usual, be sure to report any bugs or issues that you run into (hopefully I didn't create anymore with this update). Appreciate all the support!

Changelog: