77p egg: Eggwife 0.77.51.21 playest
- Added Uddertaker
- Added Electric Gun
- Added M77
- Added Fly enemy, mostly unfinished and jank for now
- Added Zombie
- Added PooTank Yanker
- Added Cow Soul Fountains
- Added alt fire to the Shitgun
- You can now talk to humans (only the builders and arcade man have voice lines as of now)
- Added new arena level, unlockable by reaching level 10 in the Trampoline Park arena
- Scoreboard now shows kills YOU were responsible for as another stat alongside totals
- Killing PISSCO’s security cameras with the security override button now counts as your fault
- Added much of the content and animations for Factory2 Boss fight, but you still can’t play it yet ;]
- Humans are much less likely to fully gib in a situation where they should just be decapitated
- Decapitated humans’ heads now fly upwards a little
- Fixed humans’ eyeballs appearing at world origin when detached - will now correctly tumble out of their skull :)
- Fixed killzone in apartment
- Fixed Applicator projectiles causing damage when they come loose from something they’ve got stuck in
- Fixed various issues with the Cowveyor in factory. Introduced other ones.
- Single double and triple nailguns now share ammo properly
- Factory weed room pacifist buttons will close if you finish the fight proper
- Crossbowner alt fire now sometimes bounces directly towards a random enemy
- Fixed crossbowner ammo packs floating
- Added user manual for crossbowner
- More ammo placed in levels
- Fixed toolboxes appearing if you have one already (not actually always fixed lol)
- Vans now have logos
- Fixed HUD removal bug on sheffie
- Fixed traffic cars facing down hill when going uphill if spawned in the right lane
- New dirt texture
- Weapons pickup text can’t be overridden
- Fixed puddles drying out immediately
- Buffed explosive prop damage to enemies and nerfed damage to player
- Fixed ceiling lights showing specular highlights above them
- Computers now have a default screen when not PW’d
- Sheffie now has a scoreboard at the end
- Fixed opened drinks cans’ hole reflecting light as if it were a surface
- One Shitgun pellet will now always be crosshair-accurate
- Fixed out-of-poo dry fart sound not being affected by slowmo
- Fixed enemies getting stuck in sewer beginning pool
- Fixed fertilauncher user manual not displaying name
- Fixed some geometry in apartment where you can get stuck
- Nerfed biblically accurate sickball’s health
- Nerfed fertilauncher fire rate
- Fixed biblically accurate sickball being able to get into cow stomach
- Veganism implemented
- Eating poo is now only vegan if it’s your own
- Tampon helicopters are now vegan to eat unless absorbed non-vegan liquid
- Made pissco boss look more dead
- Fixed picking up swinging platform in sewer
- Fixed various sounds being forced full volume
- Magic mushroom in sewer can’t be auto picked up by stepping on it
- Sewer depths now has a killz
- Fixed level select clearing your savegame before you’ve committed to a new game
- Fixed eating apartment chocolateboner on impact
- Fixed being able to pick up cow stomach red key by walking on it
- Fixed shutter doors not saving their open closed state
- Fixed some sequence breaks with keys and savegames
- Cake trays now stay upright
- Removed sofa from PISSCO boss so you can’t hide behind it
- Fixed PISSCO camera fight not being pacifist-able
- Fixed being able to get stuck in a vomiting or pissing-blood state if the game is saved in that state
- Added more save points
- All levels are now vegan-able
- ENTER and SPACE can now be bound in the controls menu
- Fixed vehicular homicide being vegan
- Unbinding a key which is bound to more than one action will no longer unbind the other action
- Added more enemy variants to arena
- Mouse buttons are now rebindable
- Fixed enemies not seeing you underwater properly
- Bong and boomer juice now display an eaten message
- Cake trays now display an eaten message that somewhat-accurately tells you what was in the cake
- Cake tray no longer colllides with player
- Destructible meshes replaced with better blueprints
- Fixed a bug where the game wouldn’t launch
- Improvements to weather system
- Can now poo-jump while slipping down a slope
- Cars now have visible headlights, textured wheels, and colored tyre smoke
- Fixed misspelt name in credits
- Human animations should work a little better
- Humans have more forgiving hitboxes
- Thrown objects now receive damage if they hit hard enough - meaning thrown barrels will explode, etc
- Buffed regular explosive barrels
- Added lore to farm
- Added Bland Brover to farm traffic
- Electric gun updated to actually function
- Enemies will now chase you if you’re in a vehicle
- Tampon helicopter AI improved
- Liquid volumes can now be electrocuted
- Farm intro voice line now uses dialog system
- Switching between single double and triple nailguns will no longer cause an “added ammo” message
- Plugs no longer receive decals
- Removed various naked test humans scattered around
- Fixed geometry bug in farm treehouse
- Fixed lighting issues in Sewer Depths
- Loudened boat music a little
- Improved code for egg looking at the “we’re open tomorrow joke”
- Moved pootank parchment
- Opening news report is now quieter
- Fixed cars not moving if you get in within a second of getting out
- Added sparks to electricity system
- Nerfed biblically accurate sickball damage
- Added failsafe bounds to farm opening fight
- Ceiling lights give off a spark when broken
- Fixed vending machine light color being wrong
- Taking electric damage gives you electric ammo if you own the gun
- Added Factory 2 and M77 to level select
- Fixed plug sockets damaging the player if pissed on even if they aren’t sending power
- Plug sockets might send out a spark when pissed on
- Sliced the single, long electrocute dialog into multiple short ones
- Added decor to trampoline park arena
- Improved collisions in trampoline park arena
- Added Backpack arena card
- Added Double Mag Size arena card
- Added Electro-Bastard Ray arena card
- Optimised a few CPU heavy particle effects
- Bounty drops will no longer drop flamethrowers
- Fixed Eggwife dialogues in Factory2 being unassigned a sound class
- Can now crouch to avoid bursting wall zits
- Key lights now cast shadows
- Added more humans around
- Fixed factory scientists always getting dazed by any damage amount
- Fixed a number of bugs regarding enemy registering and kill stats
- Milkigun spray optimised and improved
- Kills from exploded fireworks packs are correctly assigned to whoever exploded the pack
- Fixed an area on Farm where you can get stuck
- Improved enemy navigation in a Farm secret
- Hopefully fixed “Yucky Feeling in my TumTum” arena card making you throw up all in one go on the first tick of gameplay after getting that card
- Nerfed vomit time applied by “Yucky Feeling in my TumTum” arena card
- Cybermage projectile now leaves a barrier of pain-causing energy behind it rather than a snaky trail
- Improvements to the reliability of burning enemies. Hurting an enemy with any fire damage will cause them to burn until they are dead, or until it is extinguished, unless the enemy has a resistance to fire damage
- Improvements to the visuals and audio of burning enemies
- Tampon helis can no longer jankily grind your health down in an instant
- Fixed cows’ bodies not having proper reliable collision
- Humans are more likely to idly talk
