Paleon update for 2 February 2023

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.15.4

Build 10462626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Animals have three stages of growing up: child, adult, old
  • When an animal reaches old age, it is automatically put to slaughter
  • Old animals cannot reproduce, stop producing resources and working
  • Older animals have a greyish texture

