Paleon pre-Alpha 1.15.4

Features:
- Animals have three stages of growing up: child, adult, old
- When an animal reaches old age, it is automatically put to slaughter
- Old animals cannot reproduce, stop producing resources and working
- Older animals have a greyish texture
