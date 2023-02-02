Patch 1.5.9 for February 2nd 2023

-Added to the aesthetic design of all five of the Brainwash Levels
-Smoothed out the sprites for the Ashes area environment
-Tweaked the aesthetic design of the Ashes area
-Added a Sound Effect when recalling the catalogued Checkpoint
