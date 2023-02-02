 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victim update for 2 February 2023

Patch 1.5.9 for February 2nd 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10462586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added to the aesthetic design of all five of the Brainwash Levels

-Smoothed out the sprites for the Ashes area environment

-Tweaked the aesthetic design of the Ashes area

-Added a Sound Effect when recalling the catalogued Checkpoint

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link