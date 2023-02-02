Hotfix Update 1.0.2.9653

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Good store specialisation perks affecting barter now applies to the stat for the rest of the day rather than as a temporary trait

🔶 What's happening dialogue can indicate when trends are going on (either player or game triggered)

🔶 Terrarium always appears as summer and is not affected by weather

🔶 On the first gift of the day a loved gift to your kids will raise their mood by 2

🔶 Lemonade stand is prevented from use after 9pm as a kid

🔶 Some sfx added for baby play and bartering

🔶 Remove task option is now a yes/no choice

❌ Fixed case where animals started to follow again after being told to stop

❌ Fix for rare crash in competitions with very low stat competitors

❌ Guard fix for rare crash with pet whistle in combat

❌ Fixed Fishmonger specialisations not affecting fish yield and barter stat

❌ Fix for crash raising stat to 20 from a token

❌ Fix for gathering in combat limited to 1 star

❌ Fix for gathering in combat giving items outside the monsters encountered

❌ Fix for some apothecary cure results not showing up on the detailed view in the accounts

❌ Fix for pricing not rounding to the nearest whole number for ratings

❌ Fix for thatterway leading to the Dancers level

❌ Fixes for npc owned shop workers in future npc generations

❌ Fix where player could get stuck aiming the bow

❌ Fix for date not ending if player sleeps into the next day

❌ Fix for super casanova achievement not completing

❌ Fix for Beat the Banker achievement not counting all the top 3 prizes

❌ Fix for workers standing at the back of the shop while serving

❌ Fix for fog moving with the camera in some situations

❌ Fix for repeated dialogue from npc stories

❌ Fix for cooldown water stage showing silver faces if already max durability

❌ Fix for glass jar new item popup appearing every time one is collected

❌ Fix for scrollbars in adjusted size containers

❌ Fixed some level layering/navigation issues

❌ Fixed layering on lucky star

❌ Fix for Fachen Flat Footed ability to be more effective

❌ Fix for some already complete achievements not unlocking on load of a save game

❌ Baby chickens no longer lay eggs

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix