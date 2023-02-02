Survival Nation is out! Join our camp!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone!

We are extremely happy to announce that the long-anticipated Survival Nation is now available on Steam!

We are thrilled that so many of you added the game to your wishlists and that you have patiently waited for its release. This day has finally come!

In order to maintain the best and the most enjoyable experience for all the players, our team has been working on the project very hard. We wanted to make sure that the game brings you only positive memories and experiences.

Your voice is important so feel free to join us on our social media:

🔸 [Discord ](discord.gg/survivalnationvr)

🔸 Facebook

🔸 Facebook group

We have a lot of ideas when it comes to game development and new content in the future. We are also counting on your engagement and your contribution to the game.

We truly hope you enjoy your time in Survival Nation and we are looking forward to seeing you at the camp!

Good luck and stay safe!

Wenkly Studio Team