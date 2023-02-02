Early Access Update #12 - The Forsaken Glacier

Hi!
Today we're releasing a new update with plenty of content, the main points being a whole new area (The forsaken glacier), full with a new set of stages, challenges, ruin levels and unlocks, and a redone UI with much more character than the previous one.
There's also a chunk of gameplay improvements and equipment balance changes (sadly not all of those have been documented... sorry!), that make the game experience even more enjoyable, and also a few performance improvements so computers can better handle the sheer amount of enemies in the later stages :)
Changelog of the full list of changes:
New features:
- New area: Forsaken Glacier, including 3 new missions with its own enemies, bosses and challenges.
- 2 New weapons and 8 new trinkets to unlock.
- Redone the UI of the whole game.
- Split world/stage selection in two screens so they're not as cramped.
Improvements:
- Improved performance when killing many enemies in the same frame (big explosions, skills, etc).
- Added small character descriptions to their information in some of the screens.
- Added an explosion effect when the boss is killed.
- Instead of a generic "Effect Power", upgrades that improve special effects power tell which effect is enhanced (for example poison damage or freeze duration).
- Level geometry is now merged for increased rendering performance.
Gameplay changes:
- Chests that are left too far away can be repositioned at a closer distance.
- Increased speed of Turbo mode from +20% to +40%. After increasing the base game speed in a previous update, turbo mode was a bit too similar paced to the standard mode, so we increased its speed a bit more.
- Damage multiplier now affects Poison and Burn effects.
- Fire rate upgrades now slightly affects burst rate of weapons (for example Magic Staff when you have several projectiles).
- Increased fire rate of Silvan Shell.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed wrong time for the character line in the results screen.
- Crossbow: Fixed projectile not seeing when Shader Quality is set to Low.
- Fixed enemy bodies keeping their inertia when killed by status effects.
- Fixed dynamite barrels flickering when spawned inside a level collision.
For this month of February, we plan on adding many gameplay features, a new character and more character variants, as planned in the roadmap:
