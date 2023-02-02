Early Access Update #12 - The Forsaken Glacier

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new update with plenty of content, the main points being a whole new area (The forsaken glacier), full with a new set of stages, challenges, ruin levels and unlocks, and a redone UI with much more character than the previous one.

There's also a chunk of gameplay improvements and equipment balance changes (sadly not all of those have been documented... sorry!), that make the game experience even more enjoyable, and also a few performance improvements so computers can better handle the sheer amount of enemies in the later stages :)

Changelog of the full list of changes:

New features:

New area: Forsaken Glacier, including 3 new missions with its own enemies, bosses and challenges.

2 New weapons and 8 new trinkets to unlock.

Redone the UI of the whole game.

Split world/stage selection in two screens so they're not as cramped.

Improvements:

Improved performance when killing many enemies in the same frame (big explosions, skills, etc).

Added small character descriptions to their information in some of the screens.

Added an explosion effect when the boss is killed.

Instead of a generic "Effect Power", upgrades that improve special effects power tell which effect is enhanced (for example poison damage or freeze duration).

Level geometry is now merged for increased rendering performance.

Gameplay changes:

Chests that are left too far away can be repositioned at a closer distance.

Increased speed of Turbo mode from +20% to +40%. After increasing the base game speed in a previous update, turbo mode was a bit too similar paced to the standard mode, so we increased its speed a bit more.

Damage multiplier now affects Poison and Burn effects.

Fire rate upgrades now slightly affects burst rate of weapons (for example Magic Staff when you have several projectiles).

Increased fire rate of Silvan Shell.

Bugfixes:

Fixed wrong time for the character line in the results screen.

Crossbow: Fixed projectile not seeing when Shader Quality is set to Low.

Fixed enemy bodies keeping their inertia when killed by status effects.

Fixed dynamite barrels flickering when spawned inside a level collision.

For this month of February, we plan on adding many gameplay features, a new character and more character variants, as planned in the roadmap: