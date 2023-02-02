Some important and exciting changes to Gravewood High

Dear students and concerned parents!

The School Board has prepared another mystical update for Gravewood High, and here's what awaits you.

We've added even more content to the base version of the game that is available for free. In addition to the online co-op mode, it now includes a portion of the Gravewood High's single-player story mode. We hope you are prepared to confront the evil that lurks in the school alone. You can continue the story mode after you purchase the full version of Gravewood High.

There’s also an opportunity for you to get a badge and glowing sneakers for the co-op mode. The badge will be available after buying Gravewood High – Chapter 1 DLC, and the sneakers are accessible after buying Gravewood High – Complete.

The "Gravewood High Multiplayer" Steam page will be renamed to "Gravewood High,” so don't worry if it looks a bit different.

Mr. Hyde cannot wait to meet you in the next level of the game, but you'll have to wait a little longer for that.

See you at the creepy school,

Gravewood High School Board