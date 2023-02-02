 Skip to content

polity update for 2 February 2023

POLITY - v2.1.5: Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10462369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

[2.1.5] - 2023-02-02

Added

-Added Early Access to the Login Screen.
-Added new names for the Mangrove Continents.
-Added new map icons.

Improved

-Improved Level Up panel.
-Improved some in-game concepts.

Fixed

-Fixed quest-related bug.
-Fixed level-related bug.
–Fixed scale-related bug.
-Fixed sound-related bug.
-Fixed door-related bug.
-Fixed a bug on blocking users.
-Fixed message-related bugs.
-Fixed a bug in Security App.
-Fixed a bug in connecting accounts.
-Fixed backpack-related bug.
-Fixed a bug on toggles.
-Fixed a bug on tooltips.
-Fixed a bug on shopping.
-Fixed a bug on cloths.
-Fixed a bug on Friends List.
-Fixed objects-related issues.
-Fixed XP-related issues.
-Fixed icon-related bugs.
-Fixed a bug on Diamond purchase FAQ.
-Fixed a bug on order amount.
-Fixed a bug on Loading Screen.
-Fixed a bug on Focus Mode.
-Fixed a bug on buying Property.
-Fixed a bug on collectible XP and Poin.
-Fixed a bug on Focus Mode pop-up.
-Fixed a bug on Quest/Order list.
-Fixed price-related bug.
-Fixed a bug on Map’s filter.
-Fixed camera-related bugs.
-Fixed scroll-related bugs.
-Fixed gift box-related bug.
-Fixed error-related bugs.
-Fixed some visual bugs.
-Fixed text-related issues.
-Fixed some bugs on machines.
-Fixed a bug on shop objects.
-Fixed button-related bugs.
-Fixed a bug on chat balloons.
-Fixed notification-related bugs.
-Fixed a bug related to handcraft.
-Fixed a bug in the exchange panel icon.
-Fixed a bug on quests related to language change.
-Fixed a bug in the names of the collectible items.

Working On

-Working on adding animation to Greeter.
-Working on adding Bot icons to Map.
-Working on localization.

