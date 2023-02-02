 Skip to content

Roller Drama update for 2 February 2023

Bug fix: controller in Mental State panel

Roller Drama update for 2 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small bug fix update: fixed a bug when opening the Mental State panel and then attempting to close it with "B" on the controller.

