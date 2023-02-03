Patch Notes Feb. 3rd, 2023

1 Optimized the filtering function of the equipment interface, now you can filter by [skill].

2 Optimized the display of port information, now the port name and cultural circle will be displayed when entering the port.

3 Added a route to [Bristol], which can be opened by obtaining the route map of the English Channel.

4 Optimized the UI layout for appointing captains of allied ships in the fleet interface.

5 Optimized the weather switching transition and increased the probability of snowfall in the snow-able sea area.

6 Optimized the names of some sea areas and clue labels.

7 Adjusted the construction time required for shipbuilding to better reflect ship positioning.

8 Fixed: After the ship is stored in the dock, the additional effect of the ship is invalid.

9 Fixed: The equipment interface automatically slides to the bottom due to the focus problem.

10 Fixed: Ship stern [mortar] type wrong.

11 Fixed: The calculation of the protection probability of special armor such as anti-fouling paint is wrong.

12 Fixed: [Roman Shield] Japanese and Traditional Chinese text errors.

13 Fixed: [Nasser]'s talent caused the chaos sound effect to not end.

14 Fixed: The sound effects of dock facilities cannot end after going out to sea.

15 Fixed: Guild UI contribution value is displayed as empty.

16 Fixed: Pressing ESC after unlocking the treasure chest will result in the reward not being claimed.

17 Fixed: Ship morale reset when changing ships.

18 Fixed: NPC ships in some ports cannot enter the port before the port.

19 Fixed: Players' guilds other than Yoshitaka Shizuma can still ship teak back in Jiading.

20 Fixed: [Greek Fire]'s follower ships are stationary under certain circumstances.

21 Fixed: Port [Bordeaux] Japanese translation error.

22 Fixed: Ship equipment description text.

23 Fixed: The discovery [Great White Shark] was incorrectly labeled.

24 Fixed: some facilities voice errors.

25 Fixed: Wrong wording in some character profiles.

26 Fixed: Traditional Chinese interface, Simplified Chinese is displayed as Traditional Chinese in the system language setting.