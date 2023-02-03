Patch Notes Feb. 3rd, 2023

1 Optimized the filtering function of the equipment interface, now you can filter by [skill].
2 Optimized the display of port information, now the port name and cultural circle will be displayed when entering the port.
3 Added a route to [Bristol], which can be opened by obtaining the route map of the English Channel.
4 Optimized the UI layout for appointing captains of allied ships in the fleet interface.
5 Optimized the weather switching transition and increased the probability of snowfall in the snow-able sea area.
6 Optimized the names of some sea areas and clue labels.
7 Adjusted the construction time required for shipbuilding to better reflect ship positioning.
8 Fixed: After the ship is stored in the dock, the additional effect of the ship is invalid.
9 Fixed: The equipment interface automatically slides to the bottom due to the focus problem.
10 Fixed: Ship stern [mortar] type wrong.
11 Fixed: The calculation of the protection probability of special armor such as anti-fouling paint is wrong.
12 Fixed: [Roman Shield] Japanese and Traditional Chinese text errors.
13 Fixed: [Nasser]'s talent caused the chaos sound effect to not end.
14 Fixed: The sound effects of dock facilities cannot end after going out to sea.
15 Fixed: Guild UI contribution value is displayed as empty.
16 Fixed: Pressing ESC after unlocking the treasure chest will result in the reward not being claimed.
17 Fixed: Ship morale reset when changing ships.
18 Fixed: NPC ships in some ports cannot enter the port before the port.
19 Fixed: Players' guilds other than Yoshitaka Shizuma can still ship teak back in Jiading.
20 Fixed: [Greek Fire]'s follower ships are stationary under certain circumstances.
21 Fixed: Port [Bordeaux] Japanese translation error.
22 Fixed: Ship equipment description text.
23 Fixed: The discovery [Great White Shark] was incorrectly labeled.
24 Fixed: some facilities voice errors.
25 Fixed: Wrong wording in some character profiles.
26 Fixed: Traditional Chinese interface, Simplified Chinese is displayed as Traditional Chinese in the system language setting.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 3 February 2023
