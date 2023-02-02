 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 update for 2 February 2023

0.83e Update

Build 10462224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix Great talent damage accumulation issue
  2. Add tpye hint for inital skills in Character panel
  3. Buff (X)Return to clan and (X)Yue Maiden
  4. Significantly reduce enemies' move speed under infinite mode, increase countdown time for Ramapage, increase bonus of infinite mode
  5. Add more detailed hint for Corrosion and Extensive difficulty item
  6. Payback the Gem Stones lose on Paragon because of the reduction cost in early 0.83d update(Give extra 25000 for every paragon level, maximum number is 50, because the cost is the same with current after 50), will atuomatically add those in game start(after update)

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

