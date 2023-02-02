 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 2 February 2023

Update with some corrections

-Fixed missing in-car announcements in some scenarios.
-Adjusted ATS behavior in conductor time trial.

Original text (Japanese)
一部修正のアップデート
・一部ダイヤで車内放送が消えていたのを修正しました。
・車掌タイムアタックでのATS挙動を調整しました。

