[Test version 0.6.0202] 2.2 Regular update announcement

New feature: The Compendium is accessible, now you can view all cards and equipment from the current version in the main menu.

Weapon chip system reworked: We have adjusted the weapon chips. The load will now increase based on player level. With more reasonable enhancement limits, it will be a new challenge to match weapon chips.

Balance Adjustment: This time we focus on the balance adjustment of existing cards and equipment.

Adjusted Nena's mood system: 5→3 levels of valiance gained under Lose-Control, gain a random symbiotic card every turn under High-Spirited.

Fix the problem that the game cloud archive did not take effect properly and the archive was lost in some cases.

Attention

This update will clear players' battle archives (game settings and user archives are retained), weapon chips will be cleared of reinforcement level and loading when the game is started for the first time after the update, and compensate for the cost of enough reinforcement to the original state.

players can now view the weapon screen in combat.

updated the logic for reward drops.

Card Choice screen optimized to allow vertical dragging or scroll wheel page turning when there are more cards.

Automatic target locking when players use cards, weapons, or props, except for special operations in specified locations, will not be released on empty space when the target is displaced.

All equipment, cards and props filled with weapon energy can no longer break the cap to overload the weapon.

Cards used directly by Choice no longer enter the pile.

Evasion works on piercing damage.

Cards that are currently played will not be counted when the discard pile is retrieved or counted.

To prevent possible system crashes, the game cannot run in the background.

In-game video content optimization, Win7 and other systems can also play the animation normally.

Game settings are increased for clearer picture quality.

Art and visual effects

Some special effects and performance optimization.

Card effects border optimization.

Optimize weapon movement and special effects performance.

Adjusted the special effect performance of mind.

Nerfed cards that were drawing too many cards .

Added consumption or use limit restrictions to some powerful cards.

Changed most of the cards recovered from the consumable pile.

Strengthened some weak cards.

Details of Adjustments

[Taser]4→6 Periodic Shocks

[Overflowing Rounds] 2→4 Periodic Shocks

[Virus: Impulse] 2→4 Vulnerable

[Farewell Gift] 1→0 cost, gain 6 Adrenaline

[Overflowing Shield] 1 reduction for weapon cooldown

[Shining Mode] gain 6 Adrenaline

[Sow a Bean, Get a Melon] Wash 3 bullets into it and draw 2 more.

[Gun-Shield Synergy] Exhaust

[Shield Axe] 4→8 Counterattack

[Thorn on Flesh] lose 5 life points, gain 10 Counterattack

[Counter Mode] at the start of each turn, gain 4 Counterattack and increase Armor 1→2 cost

[Shield Transpose] remove all→remove one random effect from one enemy

[Final Protection] 1→2 cost

[RE: New Beginning] draw 2 more cards, 1→2 cost

[Shelter of Fortune] Exhaust Pile→Discard Pile

[Capacitor] 6 cards→4 cards

[Lightning Rod] Duplicate function, while gaining 5 Shield Generation

[Refresh] draw 2 cards, Exhaust

[Survival of the Fittest] 1→2 cost, Exhaust

[God's Blessing] get 4 Peeled or 4 Nano Shield

[Perseverance] get 6 Shields, gain 2 Adrenaline for each Debuff you have, 1→0 cost

[Mjölnir] Exhaust all cards in your hand, apply Periodic Shocks to the target 2 times the number of cards in Exhaust Piles

[Lucky Dice] Exhaust

[Chicken Dinner] 20→10 life points

[Blood Sacrifice] lose 3 life points, gain 12 Shield, 1→0 cost

[Cold Winter Biting] 1→2 Rarity

[Driver Shield] 1→2 Action Points

[Frontline Garage] 8→12 damage

[Chain Shield] get shields equal to the number of cards in Exhaust Pile

[Wheel of Fortune] 3 cards→2 cards

[Space-Based Weapon] 22→34 damage

[Star Dead Light Fade] deal 1 damage to all enemies for every card you move, Exhaust

[Total Party Kill] 0→3 cost

[Eldhrimnir] clear at the end of battle, Flash

[Holy Gungnir] 16→18 Piercing Damage

[Gungnir] 24→30 Piercing Damage

[Metal Beast Qiu Niu] Exhaust

[Metal Beast Ya Zi] deal 16 damage to enemies and yourself; reduce the damage dealt to you equal to 2 times the number of Metal Beast Cards in Discard Pile. This card has twice Valiance effect.

[Rotating Cutter] Exhaust → Flash

[Plutonian Drug] gain 30→15 life points.

[Drive (Nena)] Exhaust

[Armor Pen Mech Punch] 1→2 Action Points

[Punch] 1 cost, 9→0 damage

[Shield Removal] steal the shield value from the target

[Nena's Determination] gain 5→4 Action Points

[Self-Sacrifice] 30→45 Shields

[Summon] 3→2 Rarity

[Speech] all friendly units gain 5 Adrenaline

[Conceal] gain 1→2 Nano Shield

[Usury] 200→100 credits

[Hired Gun] 50→100 credits

[Adventurer] 4→6 Valiance

[Sting's Calculation] draw 2 cards

[Prejudice]Add 2→3 Valiance

Weapon Chips Adjustments

Ignition Plug

[Heroic Shot]

Old: Gain {0} Valiance whenever you use weapon.

New: Use weapon at Front-Row: In single combat, increase weapon damage by 2 whenever you use weapon.

[Bare-Handed]

Old: Weapon in cooldown at the start of your turn: Gain {0} Adrenaline.

New: At the end of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped and it is in cooldown: Increase weapon damage by 1 in this combat. Decrease weapon overload damage rate by 75/50/30%.

[Heavy Strike]

Old: Apply {0} Weak. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: There's 25/40/65% chance to remove all Shield on target when using weapon. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Energy-Saving Shield]

Old: At the start of each turn, if weapon isn't in cooldown: Gain {0} Nano Shield.

Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: At Back-Row at the start of your turn: Gain 1 charge and 3/4/5 Shield. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Gorgeous Ending]

Old: Gain 1 Evasion whenever an enemy dies.

New: If the weapon is currently equipped when enemy dies: Gain 2 charge. Decrease weapon damage by 5/4/3.

[Energy Backflow]

Old: Gain 5 Shield whenever you use weapon. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Gain 3 Nano Shield whenever you use weapon. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Slide Shot]

Old: Fire overloaded weapon: Put 1 Tactical Shift in your hand.

New: Put 1 Tactical Shift in your hand after you use weapon.

[Power Shot]

Old: Knock back target by 1 block when you attack with weapon.

New: Knock back target by 1 block when you attack with weapon. Increase weapon overload damage by 25%. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Motion Energy Conversion]

Old: Gain 1 Charge whenever you move.

New: Gain 1 Charge whenever you move actively. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Cripple Shot] → [Target Practise]

Name Changed.

Old: Apply 1/2/3 Powerless whenever you attack with weapon.

New: Increase weapon damage by 3/4/5. Decrease weapon overload damage rate by 50%.

[Shield Shatter Shot]

Old: If target still had Shield after you attacked it with weapon, deal damage one more time.

New: If target still had Shield after you attacked it with weapon, deal damage one more time. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 2.

[Cooldown Protection]

Old: Current weapon in cooldown at the start of your turn: Gain 5 Shield.

New: At the end of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped and it is in cooldown: Gain 5 Shield. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Pain Strike]

Old: If your target is in full HP, deal damage to it one more time.

New: If your target is in full HP, deal damage to it one more time. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Overload Modification]

Old: In single combat, at the start of each turn: Increase overload damage rate by 10%. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: At the start of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped: Increase weapon overload damage rate by 10%. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Reload]

Old: When you charge weapon: Gain 1 Adrenaline. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: In single combat, increase weapon damage by 1 whenever you charge weapon. Increase weapon charge valve by 2, weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Auto Shot]

Old: Weapon in charge but not fully charge: Consume 1 charge and deal 10 damage to an enemy whenever you move.

New: Weapon in charge but not fully charge: Exhaust 1 charge and deal 50％ weapon damage to an enemy whenever you move.

[Easy-Peasy]

Old: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage rate by 50% whenever you use weapon.

New: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage rate by 50% whenever you use weapon. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Large Bomb]

Old: Increase weapon damage by 15. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 2.

New: Increase weapon damage by 10. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Tooth and Nail]

Old: Fire overloaded weapon: Attack one more time for each Action Point you have, deal damage 50% more than regular overload damage, then remove all Action Point. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Fire overloaded weapon: Attack one more time for each Action Point you have, deal damage 50% more than regular overload damage, then remove all Action Point. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

Fire Spirit

[Concentration]

Old: If there was only 1 enemy, deal additional 2/3/4 damage when you attack with weapon.

New: If there was only 1 enemy, deal additional 25/35/50% damage when you attack with weapon.

[Reserve Energy]

Old: When you charge weapon: Gain {0} Shield.

New: Gain additional 1 charge whenver you charge your weapon. Decrease weapon damage by 100/75/50%.

[Flexible Modification]

Old: Decrease weapon damage by 5. Decrease weapon maximum cooldown and weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Decrease weapon damage by 5/4/3. Decrease weapon maximum cooldown and weapon charge valve by 1.

[Time Leap]

Old: Use weapon at Back-Row: Deal additional {0} damage.

New: At Back-Row when your turn is over: Gain 1/1/2 charge. Increase weapon charge valve by 3/2/2.

[Emerge Stronger]

Old: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage rate by {0} whenever you use weapon.

New: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage rate by 15/25/35% whenever you use weapon. Decrease weapon damage by 3.

[Excitement]

Old: Gain {0} Adrenaline whenever you use weapon.

New: In single combat, increase weapon damage by 1/2/3 whenever you use weapon.

Decrease weapon overload damage by 50%.

[Rally]

Old: Weapon in cooldown: gain {0} Shield at the start of each turn. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: At the start of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped: Reduce current weapon cooldown by 1. Decrease weapon overload damage rate by 50/40/25%, weapon damage by 5/4/3.

[Overload Extension]

Old: Increase weapon overload damage by 50%. Gain 1 Powerless whenever you fire overloaded weapon. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Increase weapon overload damage rate by 100%. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1, weapon charge valve by 2.

[Burn Enhancement] → [Ghost Sniper]

Name Changed

Old: Apply 3/4/5 Burn.

New: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage rate by 10/15/20% whenever you move actively. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Specialized Burn] → [Scrap Wipe]

Name Changed

Old: Apply 4/5/6 Burn. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: At the end of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped: Increase weapon damage by1/2/3. Decrease weapon damage by 50%.

[Unfinish Plan] → [Spare Bullet]

Name Changed

Old: Weapon in cooldown: Apply 1/2/3 Burn to a random enemy at the start of each turn .

New: At the start of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped: You will have a 15/25/40% chance to gain 1 additional charge.

[Dog-Eat-Dog] → [Take Advantage]

Name Changed

Old: Apply 1 Burn for each Debuff on target when you use weapon.

New: Attack with this weapon: Remove all Shield on target. Decrease weapon damage by 4.

[Napalm Bomb] → [Lethal Strike]

Name Changed

Old: Apply additional 3/4/5 Burn if your target didn't have Shield and Armor after you use weapon.

New: After using weapon, if your target doesn't have Shield and Armor, deal additional 20/30/50% weapon damage. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 2.

[Charge Energy Releaser] → [Lock and Load]

Name Changed

Old: Increase weapon damage by 3 for each weapon charge valve. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Increase weapon damage by 3 for each weapon charge valve. Increase weapon maximum cooldown and weapon charge valve by 1.

[Motion Energy Surge]

Old: In single turn, gain 1 charge whenever you play 3 Attack Cards. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: In single turn, gain 1 charge whenever you play 3 Cards. Increase weapon maximum cooldown and weapon charge valve by 1.

[Qualitative Change]

Old: Your weapon now deal damage to all enemies. Decrease overload damage rate by 50%, weapon damage by 7. Decrease weapon maximum cooldown and charge valve by 1.

New: Your weapon now deal damage to all enemies. Decrease overload damage rate by 50%, weapon damage by 50％. Decrease weapon maximum cooldown and charge valve by 1.

[Fusion]

Old: Doesn't deal damage anymore. Apply Burn equal the half of the original damage.

New: Decrease weapon overload damage rate by 50%. Increase weapon damage by 50%. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Thermal Detector] → [Distortion]

Name Changed

Old: Weapon in cooldown: At the start of each turn, draw 1 card for each enemy with Burn. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Increase weapon overload damage rate by 50%. Decrease weapon damage by 25%. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Flame Scorch] → [Lethal Strike II]

Name Changed

Old: At the start of each turn, change Burn into Scorch on all enemies.

New: Turn weapon damage into Piercing Damage. Decrease weapon overload damage rate and weapon damage by 50%.

[Flame Thrower Enhancement] → [Geodimeter]

Name Changed

Old: Attack with weapon: Apply 2 Burn. Fire overloaded weapon: Double the Burn on target.

New: The further the target is from you, the more damage it will take: Enemy will take 20% more damage for each block between you.

Fire Keeper Finger-Cot

[Burn Enhancement]

Fire overloaded weapon: Apply 2/4/6 Burn → Apply 2/3/4 Burn

Increase weapon charge valve by 1. → Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Piercing Arrow]

Old: Change weapon damage into Piercing Damage. Weapon can't be overloaded.

New: Apply 1 Scorch whenever you deal damage to a target.

(Scorch: At the start of your turn, if target has 3 Scorch, double the Burn on it, then remove all Scorch.)

[Close Release]

If target didn't have Shield and Armor: Apply 3/4/5 Burn. → Apply 1/2/3 Burn.

If target had Shield or Armor: Deal additional 3/4/5 Damage.→ Deal additional 1/2/3 Damage.

[Add Fuel to the Fire]

Increase weapon charge valve by 1. → Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Flame Nozzle]

Use weapon at Front-Row: Apply 2/3/4 Burn. → Apply 1/2/3 Burn.

[Flaming Brand]

Old: Apply 3/5/7 Burn. Increase weapon charge valve and maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Apply 1/2/3 Burn. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Burst Strike]

Old: Fire overloaded weapon: Deal addition damage equal to the number of Burn on target. Increase weapon charge valve by 1. Reduce weapon cooldown by 1.

New: Fire overloaded weapon: Deal addition damage equal to the number of Burn on target. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Heavy Modification]

Old: Increase weapon damage by 4/6/8. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Increase weapon damage by 2/3/4. Increase weapon charge valve and weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Burning Optimization]

Old: Apply 2/3/4 Burn. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Apply 2/2/3 Burn. Decrease weapon damage by 2/2/3.

[Balance Modification]

Old: Apply 1/2/3 Burn. Increase weapon overload damage by 25%/50%/75%. Increase weapon damage by 1/2/3.

New: Increase weapon overload damage by 50%/75%/100%. Increase weapon damage by 1/2/3. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Aim Calmly]

Use weapon at Back-Row: Deal additional 2/4/7 damage to target. → Deal additional 2/3/4 damage to target.

[Self Circulation]

Old: Use weapon at Mid-Row: Gain 2/4/7 Shield.

New: At the start of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped and it is not in cooldown: gain 1 weapon charge, increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Close Range Burn] → [Close Range Overload]

Name changed.

[Shield Conversion] → [Motion Energy Conversion]

Name changed.

Old: Weapon not in cooldown: At the end of each turn, if you had Shield and were at Back-Row, gain 1 weapon charge.

New: Weapon not in cooldown: Gain 1 weapon charge whenever you move actively.

Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Charged Arrow]

Old: Use weapon on target with less than 50% HP: Double the damage dealt, double the number of Burn on target. Increase weapon maximum cooldown and charge valve by 1.

New: Apply 1 Burn for each Buff you have on 1 target. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Ignite]

Old: Fire overloaded weapon: Double the number of Burn on target.

New: Fire overloaded weapon: Apply 3 Burn to all enemies. If there's only one enemy, apply 6 on it instead. Increase weapon charge valve and weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Lingering Warmth]

No longer decrease charge valve.

[Hot Flame]

Old: Fire overloaded weapon: Turn target's Burn into Scorch. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Fire overloaded weapon: After dealing damage, apply 2 Flame Burning Beacon on its space.

Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

(Flame Burning: At the end of each turn, apply 3 Burn to the target on it, then reduce Flame Burning by 1)

[Heavy Burn Widget]

Increase weapon damage by 10. → Increase weapon damage by 5.

[Overload Overheat]

Old: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage by 2 whenever you charge your weapon.

New: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage by 1 whenever you charge your weapon. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Immediate Burn]

Old: Apply 1 Burn to a random enemy whenever you charge your weapon. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Apply 2 Burn to a random enemy whenever you charge your weapon. Increase weapon maximum cooldown and weapon charge valve by 1.

[Starfire Walker]

Old: Equip current weapon at the start of your turn: Gain 2 Valiance for every enemies with Burn.

New: Decrease weapon damage by 50%, overload damage rate by 100%. Decrease weapon maximum cooldown and weapon charge by 50%.

[Energy Conversion]

Old: Turn the damage you deal into 1, gain Shield equal to the number of the original damage.

New: Apply Burn to an enemy equal to the charge valve of your current weapon. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

Flame Chaser

[Time Leap]

Increase charge valve by 1. → Increase charge valve by 2.

[Mobile Protection] → [Reload Covering]

Name changed.

Old: Gain 2/3/4 Shield whenever you move actively.

New: Gain 1/2/3 Shield whenever you charge. Decrease weapon damage by 2.

[Shield Support]

Old: Gain 5 Shield whenever you fire automatically.

New: Charge to overload: Gain 4/6/8 Shield. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Personal Protection]

Old: Increase weapon damage by 1/2/3, weapon overload damage rate by 30%/60%/100%.

New: At the end of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped: Gain 1/2/3 Shield. Decrease weapon damage by 2.

[Shield Generation] → [Offensive and Defensive]

Name changed.

Old: Fire weapon actively: Gain 4/6/8 Shield.

New: Fire weapon actively: Gain 4/6/8 Shield. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Passive Protection]

Gain 5 Shield whenever you take damage. → Gain 3/4/5 Shield whenever you take damage.

[Danger Assessment]

Old: At the end of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped and the weapon is not in cooldown: Gain 2/3/4 Shield for each enemy on the field.

New: At the end of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped and the weapon is not in cooldown: Gain 1/2/3 Shield for each enemy on the field. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Lock Shot] → [Full Locking]

Name changed.

Old: Fire automatically: If there was only 1 enemy, deal additional 5 damage.

New: At the start of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped and there's only one enemy on the field: Increase weapon damage by 1 in single combat.

[Mobile Shot] → [Diversion]

Name changed.

Old: Move actively: If your weapon was charged but not fully charged, trigger automatic fire once.

New: Move actively: If your weapon was charged but not fully charge, trigger automatic fire once and reduce 1 charge.

[Muzzle Modification] → [Bloodlust]

Name changed.

Old: Fire actively: If your target didn't have Shield and Armor, deal additional 3/4/5 damage.

New: Fire actively: If your target doesn't have Shield and Armor, increase weapon damage by 1/2/3 in single combat.

[Alarm System]

Old: Fire automatically: If your health was below 35%, deal damage to target twice.

New: Fire automatically: If your health was below 35%, deal damage to target twice. Decrease weapon damage by 2.

[Danger Detection]

Old: Fire actively: Deal additional 2/3/4 damage for each enemy on the field.

New: Fire actively: Deal additional 1/2/3 damage for each enemy on the field.

[Muzzle Extension]

Increase weapon damage by 3/4/5. → Increase weapon damage by 2/3/4.

[Muzzle Overheat]

Old: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage rate by 20%/35%/50% whenever you fire actively.

Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: In single combat, increase weapon overload damage rate by 20%/35%/50% whenever you fire actively.

Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Over-Modification]

Old: Gain additional 1 charge whenever you charge your weapon. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

New: Gain additional 1 charge whenever you charge your weapon. No longer trigger auto fire.

[Pre-Overload] → [Swot Up]

Name changed.

Old: Charge weapon: Increase weapon overload damage rate by 5% in single combat. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Increase weapon damage by 1 whenever you use auto fire in single combat. Decrease weapon damage by 50%.

[Charge Activation] → [Brook no Delay]

Name changed.

Old: Charge weapon: Deal 3 damage to a random enemy. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: When weapon charge is complete or overloaded: Active fire on a random enemy. Decrease weapon damage and overload damage rate by 50%.

[First-Aid]

Decrease weapon damage by 2. → Decrease weapon damage by 50%.

[Adaptive Style]

Old: Auto fire doesn't consume charge.

New: Auto fire has a 50% chance of not consuming charge.

[Vulnerable Detection] → [EMI Unit I]

Name changed.

Old: Fire actively: Apply {0} Vulnerable to target.

New: Fire automatically: Apply 1/2/2 Periodic Shock. Decrease weapon damage by 2/2/1.

[Fracture Detection] → [EMI Unit II]

Name changed.

Old: Fire automatically: Apply 2 Vulnerable to target.

New: Fire automatically: Apply 2/3/3 Periodic Shock. Decrease weapon damage by 2/2/1.

[Physique Enhancement] → [EMP]

Name changed.

Old: Fire actively: Gain {0} Valiance.

New: Fire actively: Apply 2/3/4 Periodic Shock. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Shock Accessory] → [Heavy Modification]

Name changed.

Old: At the start of your turn, if the weapon is currently equipped and it is in cooldown: Apply 3 Periodic Shock to a random enemy. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Increase weapon damage by 50%, overload damage rate by 100%. Increase weapon charge valve and maximum cooldown by 2.

[Lock Attack] → [Flying Electric Bullet]

Name changed.

Old: Change auto fire damage into Piercing Damage.

New: Auto fire no longer deals damage, but instead applies Periodic Shock equal to half of the original damage.

Candy Party

[Heavy Modification Parts]

Increase weapon damage by 3/5/7. → Increase weapon damage by 3/4/5.

Increase weapon charge valve by 1. → Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Light Modification Parts]

Decrease weapon damage by 8/5/3. → Decrease weapon damage by 5/4/3.

[Balance Modification Parts]

Old: Increase weapon damage by 2/4/6, overload weapon damage rate by 20%/30%/50%. Decrease weapon charge valve by 1.

New: Increase weapon damage by 1/2/3, overload weapon damage rate by 20%/30%/50%. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Heavy Firepower]

Old: Use weapon: Knock back target by 1 block.

New: Use weapon: Knock back target by 1 block. Increase weapon overload damage rate by 25%. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

[Renovate]

Old: Move actively and weapon is in cooldown: Gain 3/5/7 Shield.Increase weapon charge valve and maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Move actively and weapon is in cooldown: Gain 2/3/4 Shield. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Overload Attack]

Increase weapon overload damage rate by 50%/75%/100%. → Increase weapon overload damage rate by 25%/50%/75%.

[I Got Friends]

Old: Deal additional 3/5/7 damage for each friendly unit on the field when you use weapon.

New: Deal additional 2/3/4 damage for each friendly unit on the field when you use weapon.

[Perk Up]

Old: Use weapon: Move forward 1 block and gain 1/2/3 Valiance.

New: Use weapon: Move forward 1 block and gain 3/4/5 Shield.

[Halftime]

Old: Decrease weapon maximum cooldown by 1 whenever an enemy dies.

New: Decrease weapon maximum cooldown by 1/1/2 whenever an enemy dies. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 2/1/1.

[Act of Rescue]

Old: Gain 1 Evasion whenever you use weapon.

New: If the weapon is currently equipped and it is in cooldown when you get attacked: You will have {0} chance to gain 1 Evasion.

[Motion Energy Conversion]

Old: Weapon not in cooldown: At the end of each turn, if you had Shield and were at Back-Row, gain 1 weapon charge.

New: Move actively if the weapon is currently equipped: Gain 1 charge. Increase weapon charge valve by 2.

[Vulnerable Shot] → [Basic Modification]

Name changed.

Old: Apply 2/3/4 Vulnerable.

New: Increase weapon damage by 2/3/4. Decrease weapon overload damage rate by 50%.

[Weakness Shot] → [Chromium Lined Barrel]

Name changed.

Old: Apply 2/3/4 Weak.

New: Increase weapon overload damage rate by 20%/35%/50%. Decrease weapon damage by 3.

[Armour Piercer]

Old: Apply 2/3/4 Bleed when using weapon. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: Apply Bleed equal to 10%/15%/25% of weapon damage when using weapon. Decrease weapon damage by 25%.

[Roundabout]

Increase weapon charge valve by 1, weapon maximum cooldown by 2. → Increase weapon charge valve by 2, weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Resentful]

Old: Move passively and weapon in cooldown: Decrease cooldown by 1. Move passively and weapon not fully charge: Gain 1 charge.

New: Move passively and weapon in cooldown: Decrease cooldown by 1. Move passively and weapon not fully charge: Gain 1 charge. Increase weapon charge valve by 1, weapon maximum cooldown by 2.

[Enormity]

Old: Gain 5 Valiance whenever an enemy dies. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: The closer you are to the target , the more damage you deal: Deal additional 10% weapon damage whenever you get closer 1 block, up to 50%. Decrease weapon damage by 4.

[Game of Chicken]

Old: At the start of your turn and weapon in cooldown: Gain 1 Valiance. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: In single combat, if you have Shield at the end of your turn: Remove all Shield, increase weapon damage by 2.

[Charge Forward]

Old: Gain 5 Shield Generation when you use weapon. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

New: In single combat, if you are at Front Row at the start of your turn: Increase weapon damage by 2. Increase weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Courageously Pursue]

Old: When using weapon, deal additional damage equal to 2 times the number of the types of Buffs and Debuffs on your target. Increase weapon charge valve by 1.

New: When using weapon, deal additional damage equal to 2 times the number of the types of Buffs and Debuffs on your target. Increase weapon charge valve and weapon maximum cooldown by 1.

[Mag Extension]

Old: Increase weapon damage by 15, weapon maximum cooldown and charge valve by 1.

New: Increase weapon damage by 10, weapon maximum cooldown and charge valve by 2.

Current known issues fixed