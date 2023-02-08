Madorica Real Estate 2 -The mystery of the new property- Is Available Now!

Dear STEAM users, sorry to keep you waiting!

"Madorica Real Estate 2 - The mystery of the new property -" finally available on sale today!

The 30% launch discount is only available for one week, don't miss out!

A much more powerful volume of puzzles by "Tumbleweed," a japanese puzzle creator group, awaits you.

The music is composed by Tsukasa Masuko, a well-known composer of the Megami Tensei series, so you can immerse yourself in solving the riddles with pleasant sounds!

This title includes a tutorial, a hint function, and an explanation video for those who cannot solve the puzzles. Try it out even if you have never solved kind of games before.