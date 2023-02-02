 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 February 2023

Update, Version 20230202

English
[Cooking]New food recipe: Salted Fish (Salt + Any Fish on any cooking device.)
[Faith]New Tenet: Zao Jun. (+Cooking Skills, +Fire Resistance. As a minor eastern god, requires Polytheism. Half the cost if following Taoism.)
[Faith]New religious book: Tales of a Kitchen God. (It unlocks the Zao Jun tenet.)
[This is a bar]Added a copy of Tales of a Kitchen God in the kitchen.
简体中文
【料理】新的食谱：腌咸鱼 （盐+任何种类的鱼，可以在任何烹饪设备上制作。）
【信仰】新信条：灶君。（+料理技能，+火属性防御。需要多神论信仰。如果是道教信仰，则价格减半。）
【信仰】新的信仰书籍：灶王传说。（解锁灶君信条）
【这是间酒吧】在厨房冲加入了一本《灶王传说》

