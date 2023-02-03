Updated on February 3

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.
Note: If all teammates learn too much talent, it may cause stagnation. It is suggested to learn selectively according to the role orientation.
[Update content]
-
Update the end point of the human world [Ideal City], the game territory [Heaven] area, and the new map of the second, third and fourth sides.
-
At the entrance of each cave, add [Treasure Hunting Elf] to query what important equipment, skills and other items are in the treasure chest in the cave for the player's reference, so as not to miss.
-
Repair the bug in the equipment [Bloody Ink Yang] physical attack.
-
Modify the setting that the metal hall world BOSS needs to be transformed to be broken.
-
Modify the experience bonus value of [Practice Secret Volume].
-
Fix the bug that the world BOSS use skill is full of HP.
-
Balance the game value, and change [experience bonus] to [agility] in the two-piece set
-
Adjust the experience bonus of each jewelry as a whole, cancel the experience mechanism of soaring, balance the gameplay, and encourage players to use multiple strategies and props to play in battle.
-
Add [Master Ball's Playground] to gain experience and money simply and happily, and test your hand speed! Get it at the beginning of the game.
-
Improve all the skills and the power of the must-have skills of [Shura and Raksha].
-
Update the description of [small BUG] in the strategy.
-
Improvement and correction of various details.
