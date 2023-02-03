 Skip to content

仙界之剑 仙王少女战记 update for 3 February 2023

Updated on February 3

仙界之剑 仙王少女战记 update for 3 February 2023

Updated on February 3

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.

Note: If all teammates learn too much talent, it may cause stagnation. It is suggested to learn selectively according to the role orientation.

[Update content]

  1. Update the end point of the human world [Ideal City], the game territory [Heaven] area, and the new map of the second, third and fourth sides.

  2. At the entrance of each cave, add [Treasure Hunting Elf] to query what important equipment, skills and other items are in the treasure chest in the cave for the player's reference, so as not to miss.

  3. Repair the bug in the equipment [Bloody Ink Yang] physical attack.

  4. Modify the setting that the metal hall world BOSS needs to be transformed to be broken.

  5. Modify the experience bonus value of [Practice Secret Volume].

  6. Fix the bug that the world BOSS use skill is full of HP.

  7. Balance the game value, and change [experience bonus] to [agility] in the two-piece set

  8. Adjust the experience bonus of each jewelry as a whole, cancel the experience mechanism of soaring, balance the gameplay, and encourage players to use multiple strategies and props to play in battle.

  9. Add [Master Ball's Playground] to gain experience and money simply and happily, and test your hand speed! Get it at the beginning of the game.

  10. Improve all the skills and the power of the must-have skills of [Shura and Raksha].

  11. Update the description of [small BUG] in the strategy.

  12. Improvement and correction of various details.

