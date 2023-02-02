P&C Beta Update: 02.02.23

3 new ~Dere types, new animations, and a lot of fixes!!
What more can you ask for? ... "Much"? Alright alright, geez. I'll get back to work...
Size: 331.1 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW Animation #3 added
ːswirliesː Mermaid NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added (90 different color combinations...)
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Dandere"
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Nemuidere"
ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Erodere"
ːswirliesː Erodere / Tsundere / Dandere / Kuudere now have some conditions to reduce stats around the party
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Moth's route debuff not being healed when going to NG+
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess showed at war in the Kingdom Status menu against Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni when it should be showing the "tax" icon instead
ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess bugging the Progeny she removes from the party during her intro scene
ːswirliesː Added automatic fix to "disappeared" Progeny once the Progeny Box menu gets accessed
ːswirliesː Fixed "Grim Orb" magic skill not being assigned to ghosts but to goblins instead
ːswirliesː Added a new method to stop eggs from hatching during scenes or animations
ːswirliesː Fixed screen remaining zoomed after being refused to proceed in Oni Princess' tent because of not enough STR
ːswirliesː Moved Fairy/Holstaur expressions showing over hairstyles
ːswirliesː Fixed big Mermaid Progeny sprites
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny allowing "Sexy Times" in Chillbite Festival and Spookfests
ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon and S.C.R.A.B. being labeled as "Usable" rather than "Consumables"
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong children number being shown in Princess Diaries when there's a triplet incoming
ːswirliesː Fixed available points not being shown in the Level Up menu when reaching 20+
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Nun portraits in the Chapel when the Knight is also wearing a Monastic Veil
