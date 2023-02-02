P&C Beta Update: 02.02.23

3 new ~Dere types, new animations, and a lot of fixes!!

What more can you ask for? ... "Much"? Alright alright, geez. I'll get back to work...

Size: 331.1 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Bird Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Mermaid NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added (90 different color combinations...)

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Dandere"

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Nemuidere"

ːswirliesː New Progeny Skill added: "Erodere"

ːswirliesː Erodere / Tsundere / Dandere / Kuudere now have some conditions to reduce stats around the party

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth's route debuff not being healed when going to NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess showed at war in the Kingdom Status menu against Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni when it should be showing the "tax" icon instead

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess bugging the Progeny she removes from the party during her intro scene

ːswirliesː Added automatic fix to "disappeared" Progeny once the Progeny Box menu gets accessed

ːswirliesː Fixed "Grim Orb" magic skill not being assigned to ghosts but to goblins instead

ːswirliesː Added a new method to stop eggs from hatching during scenes or animations

ːswirliesː Fixed screen remaining zoomed after being refused to proceed in Oni Princess' tent because of not enough STR

ːswirliesː Moved Fairy/Holstaur expressions showing over hairstyles

ːswirliesː Fixed big Mermaid Progeny sprites

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny allowing "Sexy Times" in Chillbite Festival and Spookfests

ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon and S.C.R.A.B. being labeled as "Usable" rather than "Consumables"

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong children number being shown in Princess Diaries when there's a triplet incoming

ːswirliesː Fixed available points not being shown in the Level Up menu when reaching 20+

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Nun portraits in the Chapel when the Knight is also wearing a Monastic Veil