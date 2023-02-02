UPDATE 02.02.2023

New Features
- Added an animation for mounting/dismounting
- Added separate, increasing visual effects for every stage (normal/master/grandmaster) of the attack skills. These are a first version and there's some things we still want to change and adjust in the future, they should be a solid improvement across the board though. Let us know which one is your favorite and which skills still need some touching up
- 7 day shop time vouchers are now available in the itemshop
- Rift compasses are now available in the itemshop
- Lucky coins are now available in the itemshop
Changes
- You can't mount/unmount while in a house/no mount zone anymore
- Reduced prices of bronze and silver supporter packages
- Supporter and itemshop UI shows bonuses and discounts more clearly
Balance updates
- When receiving shared experience in a party, your own players exp bonus is now added instead of the original players that got the experience for the party
- When dying to a monster, there is now a chance to lose a few percent of your experience
- Adjusted the required experience to level up
- Increased the assassins "Rain of Arrows" target area angle (15° to 30°)
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue with the skill "Fan"-type hit detection being offset forwards (affecting the "Rain Of Arrows" skill and one of the hydras attacks)
- Fixed skill area targets not being shuffled before selecting every time
Changed files in this update